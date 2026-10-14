Welsh rewilding charity recognised with national award for nature recovery work

Nation.Cymru Staff

A Welsh charity dedicated to restoring wildlife and creating space for nature to thrive has received a national award recognising its work to support rewilding and nature recovery across Wales.

Tir Natur was named the Best Rewilding & Nature Recovery Charity 2026 at the Welsh Enterprise Awards, organised by SME News.

Established in 2022, Tir Natur works in Wales to secure land for nature recovery and rewilding, create places where wildlife can thrive, and where people can reconnect with the natural world.

Through land acquisition, habitat restoration, species recovery, and community engagement, they aim to create a network of wild places for future generations.

Over the past year, the charity has continued to grow its work across Wales, bringing together supporters, donors, volunteers, landowners, and local communities to help nature recover at scale.

One of their rewilding projects, representing the largest rewinding effort in Wales, is taking place at a 1,195-acre site in the Cwm Doethïe area of the Cambrian Mountains.

The landscape includes rivers, peatland and areas of ancient woodland, offering opportunities to restore habitats, improve biodiversity and create greater connectivity for wildlife.

As well as bringing benefits like cleaner water, healthier soils, increased carbon storage and reduced flood risk for areas further downstream, the charity hopes Cwm Doethïe will become a working example of what large-scale nature recovery could look like in Wales.

Tash Riley, Chair of Trustees at Tir Natur, said: “We are incredibly honoured to receive this award from SME News. This recognition belongs to everyone who supports our mission, from our donors and volunteers to our partners and local communities.

“Rewilding is about hope. It is about creating space for nature to thrive and flourish, while reconnecting people with the landscapes, heritage and wildlife that make Wales so special. This award inspires us to continue building a wilder future for Wales.”

The charity is continuing to develop its flagship rewilding projects, and aims to grow a movement of people who believe Wales can become a place rich in wildlife, resilient ecosystems, and thriving communities.

Tir Natur extended its thanks to SME News and the Welsh Enterprise Awards judges, as well as everyone its supporters.

In its tenth year, the Welsh Enterprise Awards celebrate innovative and influential organisations from across Wales that are making a difference across a wide range of industries, sectors and communities.

For more information on this year’s winners, visit the SME News site here. More information about Tir Natur’s work, and how you can support rewilding in Wales, is available here.

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