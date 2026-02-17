Welsh road set to be temporarily closed while Welsh Water carry out civil works

Lewis Smith, Local democracy reporter

A road in Neath Port Talbot is set to be temporarily closed while Welsh Water carry out civil engineering and maintenance works.

A public notice says the one-way traffic order on Old Road, Neath, will be suspended from its junction with School Road in a northerly direction for a distance of 190m along its length.

The notice says this is necessary to enable Welsh Water to carry out “civil engineering works in the road and for the Highways Authority to carry out any necessary resulting maintenance works in the road.”

During this time, Old Road will be closed from its junction with Danygraig Road in a southerly direction for a distance of 90m along its length with signs to be put in place to inform the public.

The alternative route for vehicular traffic will be via Exchange Road, Briton Ferry Road and School Road.

The order will now come into force on March 6, 2026 and shall continue in force for a maximum duration of 18 months, or until the works are completed.

The notice says that Neath Port Talbot Council intends to make an order under Section 14 of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984.