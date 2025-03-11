Welsh rugby club apologises for sexist match advertisement

Emily Price

A Welsh rugby club has issued an apology after it published a sexist advertisement which declared that an upcoming derby match was “not for girls”.

On Monday evening (March 10) Neath RFC posted details of a match against Llangennech set to take place under the lights at the Gnoll stadium on March 28th.

The social media advertisement stated: “This one isn’t for the faint-hearted. This one isn’t for the half-committed. This one is definitely NOT FOR GIRLS.”

The post included an image of Neath RFC players with a slogan in pink stamped across it stating the match was “not for girls”.

‘Disappointing’

The club received a backlash online from social media users who branded the advisement sexist and mysogynistic.

Gower MP Tonia Antoniazzi called for the post to be taken down and called on Neath RFC to issue an apology.

In a post to X, she said: “Disappointing for a club with such a great history and legacy which has inspired so many women and girls to want to play and have played!

“Be good to see it taken down with an apology @neathrfc.”

Sports reporter Beth Fisher called on the WRU to carry out an investigation into the club’s messaging.

She said: “This tweet has been deleted but a full investigation by the WRU should take place into how @neathrfc think it’s acceptable in 2025 to post this type of disgusting sexist messaging.”

Neath RFC have since deleted the post from its social media channels.

‘Unacceptable’

Shadow Secretary for Sport, Gareth Davies likened the club’s post to “Yorkie bar-style sexism”.

He said: “For Neath RFC to post such a comment, especially during the same week as International Women’s Day, is not just ill-judged but completely unacceptable.

“At a time when the WRU is working to address the deep-seated issues of misogyny within the organisation and the sport, language like this only undermines those efforts and damages the cause of inclusivity in rugby.

“We have moved beyond the outdated, Yorkie bar-style sexism of the past, and the club must recognise that such comments are not just inappropriate but harmful.

“They must take responsibility, address the attitudes behind this remark, and show that rugby is a sport that welcomes everyone.”

The club’s owner Matty Young issued an apology on Tuesday (March 11).

He said: “To respond to our recent post, I sincerely apologise for any offence caused. That was never my intention and in no way flects any attitudes within Neath RFC.

“I take full ownership as the club owner and author of the post. The idea from the start was to shine a light on the casual misogyny that still exists in parts of rugby and, more importantly, to champion the incredible women and girls’ rugby players who represent our club with passion, skill, and dedication.

“I now recognise that the initial post did not effectively convey this message, and for that, lam sorry. I would also like to apologise to Llangennech RFC, who had no prior knowledge that this was our opening strategy. We look forward to welcoming them to The Gnoll.

‘Right message’

He aded: “In light of the response, I have decided to delay the release of the intended follow-up videos to take the time to reflect, listen, and ensure that we are delivering the right message in a way that fully aligns with our values as a club-one that is committed to inclusivity, respect, and the celebration of women’s rugby. Most importantly, I want to make sure this message comes from the women and girls of our club, in their voices.

“I can categorically assure you that our commitment to women’s rugby remains steadfast, and we will continue to champion all participation in rugby.”

In 2023, the WRU was embroiled in allegations of of racism, sexism, misogyny and homophobia following a BBC investigation into the organisation.

A subsequent review made 36 recommendations covering governance, complaints handling, the union’s approach to inclusion and diversity and investment in the women’s game.

A Welsh Rugby Union spokesperson said: “We asked Neath to remove the post as soon as possible and of course do not condone the sentiment it contained.”

