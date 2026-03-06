Welsh rugby club could see major upgrade

Kieran Molloy, Local democracy reporter

A scenic south Wales rugby club could see a major upgrade if the local council approves the proposal.

Barry Rugby Football Club has lodged plans with Vale of Glamorgan Council for extensions to its clubhouse and other works.

The site is described as a “rugby football club and social venue” in the planning application.

In the application are proposed works including extensions to the clubhouse itself, a new gym, renovations to the existing site, alterations to the vehicle entrance, a pitch enclosure, and a “multi-use overspill car parking facility”.

The new gym is planned to be on the existing brownfield near the clubhouse and the existing green field is proposed to be re-purposed as the overspill car park and training facility.

The planning application reads: “The design proposals incorporate enhancements to the green infrastructure with the introduction of a row of poplar trees along the existing entry road to the clubhouse and two areas of natural woodland planting that include native species such as alder trees and hawthorn along the perimeter of the site.”

The proposal’s rear extension would take up a “small element of open green field”.

Barry Rugby Football Club is the home of the Bombers who play in the WRU Admiral National League 1 East Central in the 2025-26 season.

The new gym is proposed to be 139sqm with changing room extensions of 129sqm, the viewing porch being 43sqm, and the store/cellar 230sqm.

For all extensions the total new area is 628sqm.

The area around the site is described as “[consisting] of open green playing fields and open fields to the northern side of the clubhouse that is currently a training paddock”.

It adds: “A mature sycamore tree that sits within the proposed vehicular entrance, a series of trees to the northern boundary.”

Notable alumni of the club include Welsh international rugby players Geoff Beckingham, Barry Davies, Dai Evans, British and Irish Lions international player Haydn Morris, and comedian Mike Bubbins at a junior level.

The rugby club can trace its roots back to 1887 when a team called Cadoxton Football Club played in the Cardiff League.