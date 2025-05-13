Welsh rugby league ‘systematically underfunded’

Chris Haines – ICNN Senedd reporter

The chairman of Wales Rugby League called for a level-playing field, warning the sport has been systematically underfunded for years.

James Davies, a former under-19s international who took the helm of Wales Rugby League in 2023, said a lack of funding has long hindered the growth of the sport.

Mr Davies argued rugby league, which receives only £47,023 a year compared with six- and seven-figure sums for other sports, has been systemically underfunded.

He said the £47,000 “pales” in comparison to other national governing bodies, with football, swimming, athletics, gymnastics and cycling all receiving around £1m in 2023/24.

In a letter to the Senedd’s culture committee, Mr Davies expressed deep concern about the “inequitable” distribution of sports funding in Wales.

‘Unsustainable’

He said: “This disparity places an unsustainable burden on our volunteers, who are often pushed to their limits to ensure the success of our programmes.

“It is difficult to reconcile this reality with the often-discussed principles of equality and fairness in sports funding. The impact of rugby league extends far beyond the pitch.

“Clubs across Wales are deeply embedded in their communities, providing not only opportunities for physical activity but also fostering social cohesion, developing life skills and offering a positive outlet for young people.”

Making a plea to Senedd members, Mr Davies wrote: “I respectfully request your assistance in raising awareness of the challenges faced by rugby league in Wales.

“We ask that you advocate for a fairer allocation of funding, ensuring our sport can continue to thrive and provide opportunities to individuals and communities across the country.”

‘Codebreakers’

Mr Davies, a former rugby union player, said it is damning indictment that rugby league continues to fight for fairness in 2025 – decades on from the “codebreakers”.

A statue of Welsh legends Billy Boston, Clive Sullivan and Gus Risman, who overcame poverty and prejudice, was unveiled in 2023 a stone’s throw from the Senedd in Cardiff Bay.

In February, MPs raised the campaign for Billy Boston to receive a knighthood in Parliament – with nobody in the sport’s 130-year history having received the highest honour.

“The legacy of the Welsh rugby league codebreakers should have marked a turning point,” said Mr Davies. “But the systemic discrimination they faced appears to continue in modern-day Wales when it comes to funding.”

Mr Davies, a steelworker who is also chairman of Aberavon Fighting Irish, said rugby league has often been sidelined in favour of rugby union and other sports.

‘Deprived’

But he told Senedd members the sport has survived thanks to the dedication of volunteers and the passion of participants, continuing to grow against the odds.

Mr Davies pointed out that the men’s senior team had a higher world ranking than their rugby union counterparts, with the women’s team qualifying for the 2026 world cup..

“Our junior pathways are particularly noteworthy,” he said. “Currently, 38 young players under the age of 18 are part of academy pathways with Super League clubs.

“Importantly, 80% of these young athletes come from deprived communities, demonstrating the vital role rugby league plays in providing opportunities to those who might otherwise face significant barriers to participation.”

Wales was identified as a “priority nation” by rugby league’s world governing body in April, with funding set to follow from International Rugby League to boost the sport.

Mr Davies’ letter was on the agenda ahead of a culture committee meeting on May 14.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

