Welsh rugby star joins supermarket to celebrate launch of 15 new Welsh lines ahead of St David’s Day

A Welsh rugby star has joined a major UK supermarket to celebrate the launch of 15 new Welsh food and drinks lines to its shelves ahead of St David’s Day.

Rugby legend Alun Wyn Jones joined the local ‘line out’ with colleagues and customers at Asda Cardiff Coryton to mark the arrival of his brand, Mimosa Rwm Espiritu, a coffee infused rum liqueur, to Asda stores across Wales.

Alongside the rum, the retailer is stocking Mimosa Espresso Rwmtini – a rum espresso Martini cocktail can.

The star, who launched his drinks business after hanging up his boots in 2023, said: “I’m absolutely chuffed to have the brand in more than 20 Asda stores, and the icing on the cake has been meeting the team in Cardiff, not to mention their fantastic customers, just a couple of weeks away from St David’s Day.

“What better time to shout about all the amazing local suppliers and products Wales has to offer. At Mimosa Rwm Espiritu, we’ve poured our hearts and souls into all our products and can’t wait to find out how they go down.”

Asda will introduce 15 new products from local Welsh suppliers before 1 March.

Also debuting in Asda this month are six first-to market cocktail cans, including Penderyn Whiskey, Gwyr Gin, Mortal Bunny Rum from Cymru Classics and three from Pembrokeshire-based Barti – as well as a Barti Spiced Rum and Cream Liqueur.

Edwards, The Welsh Butcher,adds to the new local offering, with the launch of a black pudding and lamb meatballs in 31 Asda stores, as well as premium salted butter from Castle Dairies and a coffee cake from Denbigh-based Henllan Bakers.

In a boost to the new range, customers across Wales will also have the chance to enjoy new product innovation Mimosa Rum and Raisin flavoured Welsh Cakes which arrive in stores on 19 February, thanks to a partnership between Jones and historic South Wales bakery Braces.

Former rugby star Jones said: “Braces is one of the best-known legacy brands in the country, and it’s been amazing to team up with them, with Mimosa Rwm, to develop this product, combining one of the nation’s favourite treats, Welsh Cakes, with a modern, boozy twist. We hope Asda’s customers across Wales love them as much as we do.”

Maisie McNab, Asda’s Local Buyer for Wales, said: “We’re proud to have so many Welsh brands on our shelves because our customers rightly expect to see them.

“We continue to support local producers and are excited to introduce 15 new lines ahead of St David’s day bringing our customers a range of new innovative and quality products.

“A huge thank you to Alun Wyn Jones and Mimosa Rwm for joining us at Asda Cardiff Coryton to help us showcase all the amazing Welsh brands this February, including Mimosa’s partnership with Braces on the new Welsh cake flavour – we’re sure they will be a hit with our customers.”