Welsh Rugby Union announces its restructuring programme will lead to job losses

The Welsh Rugby Union has announced that its restructuring programme will lead to job losses.

The WRU hopes its five-year ‘One Wales’ strategy, which includes a newly structured performance department, will sure up its finances and provide £5million in annual savings.

As a result of the changes, up to 20 jobs are at risk, with a period of consultation to begin with those affected.

“There will be investment in key areas, which will enable growth, as we complete our transformation programme. Regrettably, there will also be a small number of job losses,” chief executive Abi Tierney said.

“We will make sure we look after those people affected by these changes and do everything possible to ensure their wellbeing and welfare during our consultation process.”

