Welsh Rugby Union signs legal agreement to tackle workplace culture

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) has signed a legal agreement with an equality regulator after concerns over a workplace culture which did not adequately protect staff from discrimination and harassment.

The legally binding agreement with Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) sets out what the WRU must do over the next year to improve its workplace policies, practices and culture to protect its employees from discrimination and harassment, including sexual harassment.

It comes after a number of ex-WRU employees took part in an investigation by BBC Wales and made accusations about their time at the governing body.

An independent review found that aspects of the workplace culture at the WRU were “toxic” and that sexism, racism and homophobia were not adequately challenged.

The review also found evidence of bullying and an over-reliance on non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) to prevent employees from sharing their experiences.

Training

Under the terms of the agreement, the WRU has committed to:

introduce mandatory training on equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) for all employees, board members, management and senior leadership introduce mandatory training on harassment and dealing with complaints of sexual harassment for people managers work with an external adviser to review and amend its corporate workplace policies, including a specific sexual harassment policy introduce a standardised system to record and monitor discrimination and harassment complaints review the use of NDAs implement all outstanding recommendations from the independent review



Targets

Other key actions include an EDI delivery plan and five-year strategy, with senior executives having specific objectives in their annual performance targets.

The WRU people team will launch regular pulse surveys asking employees about diversity and inclusion issues, and will monitor the responses to identify and address any issues.

The regulator says the actions in the agreement are designed to be achievable and effective in order to embed a long term prevention of discrimination and harassment at the body.

Harassment

Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said: “Everyone has the right to a workplace where they are free from discrimination and harassment.

“Employers are responsible for ensuring their policies and practices protect their employees and create a workplace culture where staff can thrive without fear.

“As the governing body of Wales’s national sport, the Welsh public rightly expects the highest of standards from the WRU.

“This legal agreement is an important step in the WRU rebuilding the trust of its staff and the wider nation, and we’re pleased that the WRU has already started to make progress on the actions required.”

