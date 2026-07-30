Welsh rum brand scoops five major awards for innovative new cocktail

Nation.Cymru staff

An independent Welsh rum brand has won five major awards at the 2026 World Drinks Awards for its newly launched canned cocktail.

Pembrokeshire-born drinks brand Barti Rum secured UK Gold in the Spirit & Mixer category, and Global Style Winner recognition for its innovative combination of Barti Spiced Rum and sea buckthorn.

It’s one of three rum-based cocktails launched by Barti in February this year, including Barti, Ginger & Lemon Iced Tea and Barti & Apple — each flavour inspired by the Welsh coastline where Barti was born.

Sea buckthorn is a hardy, bright orange berry that thrives in nutrient-poor soil along the coast. Yet it provides a crisp citrus flavour and tropical character rarely seen in alcoholic drinks and almost unheard of in ready-to-drink serves.

The cocktail has also won gold for Can Design, Best Can Design and Best Label Design for its distinctive visual identity, it shows a puffin design inspired by nearby Skomer Island and brought to life by local Welsh artist, Tom Frost.

Founder Jonathan Williams said: “Tom has been part of the Barti journey from day one, responsible for bringing our now internationally-recognised Barti Rum label to life — a true celebration of Welsh coastal culture.

“And when it came to flavour combinations, sea buckthorn was at the top of the list. Not because it was trending and not because we tried to be different. But like Barti, it’s shaped by the coastline, thriving against the odds and producing something truly memorable.

“To receive international recognition for the cocktail’s flavour and design is therefore a huge moment for our little Welsh rum company, and a testament to the creativity, craftsmanship and heritage behind the brand.”

The awards come as Barti’s ready-to-drink range expands across Wales, with its first international shipments now heading to Japan.

You can find out more about Barti Rum’s new cocktail range here.

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