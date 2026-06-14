Welsh school cook honoured by Jamie Oliver after 45 years serving pupils

Blackwood Primary School’s Cook in Charge, Phyllis Levi, was announced as the winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2026 Jamie Oliver Good School Food Awards.

A Welsh primary school’s head chef was recently surprised live on ITV’s This Morning by Jamie Oliver with an award for her dedication to serving generations of children.

This award recognises more than 45 years of dedication to feeding, caring for and supporting generations of children through school food.

Beginning her career working just one hour a day as a dinner lady, Phyllis worked her way through the ranks to become Cook in Charge at Blackwood Primary School.

Today, she leads a catering team serving up to 300 lunches daily alongside the school’s Breakfast Club, playing a central role in the lives of pupils and families.

Over her 45 years of service, Phyllis has helped shape what children eat at school, as well as how they experience food, mealtimes and the wider school day.

For many Blackwood Primary pupils and families, Phyllis is one of the most familiar faces and was recognised for creating a lunchtime environment where “every child feels valued and cared for”.

Pupils spoke fondly of her, with many citing lunchtimes as one of their favourite parts of the school day.

Phyllis has also contributed to wider efforts to improve school meal uptake, supporting initiatives that have helped inform discussions around universal primary free school meals.

Under her leadership, the school’s catering provision has consistently achieved five-star food hygiene ratings, reflecting the high standards she has upheld throughout her career.

It is estimated that during her time at Blackwood Primary, Phyllis has served almost one million meals and supported more than 10,000 pupils.

Headteacher, Karen Davies, commented: “Since joining Blackwood Primary School as Headteacher in 2018, I have had the privilege of working with Phyllis and seeing first-hand the extraordinary difference she makes every day.

“She is far more than our Cook in Charge; she is at the heart of our school community.

“At Blackwood Primary, we are committed to supporting the social and emotional wellbeing of our pupils, and Phyllis plays an important role in this. She helps make lunchtime a positive part of the school day where children can relax, enjoy time with friends and feel cared for.

“Phyllis genuinely knows and cares about our children. If a pupil hasn’t eaten their usual lunch or seems a little out of sorts, she is often the first to notice and raise a concern so that we can provide support.

“It has been a joy to work with her, and this award is a fitting recognition of a remarkable woman whose legacy will be felt for generations to come. I cannot think of anyone more deserving of this Lifetime Achievement Award.”

Jamie Oliver added: “Great school meals do more than fill children up, they help them feel cared for, give them energy to learn and can shape habits that last a lifetime.

“What Phyllis has done over more than 45 years is really special because I’ve seen first-hand the difference it can make to children’s lives, it’s about the experience children have every single day. People like Phyllis are exactly why this work matters.”