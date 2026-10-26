Welsh school crowned ‘School of the Year’ at prestigious awards ceremony

Nation.Cymru Staff

A school dedicated to supporting children with additional learning needs has scooped the title of ‘School of the Year’ at a prestigious community awards ceremony.

Ysgol Tŷ Monmouth was named School of the Year at the 2026 South Wales Community Awards, recognising its commitment to helping young people thrive.

The awards, which are organised by the South Wales Argus and CSConnected, took place in October at Newport’s Rodney Parade, celebrating individuals and organisations who work to make a difference across south Wales’ communities.

Ysgol Tŷ Monmouth, an independent special day school run by Phoenix Learning & Care Group, collected the award presented by Newport Live.

The award recognises “schools that go beyond academic results through innovation, inclusion, wellbeing support and community involvement.”

Located in Newport, Tŷ Monmouth serves children aged seven to 16 in classes of no more than four pupils, supporting those with social, emotional and mental health (SEMH) needs, autism, ADHD and other developmental or learning difficulties.

It features an in-house integrated therapies team working alongside teachers and teaching assistants, and has previously been noted for creating a nurturing environment and strong pupil relationships.

The school was praised for its personalised approach to learning, helping pupils develop confidence, independence and essential life skills alongside their academic progress.

Also nominated in the category were Crownbridge Special School, recognised for its dedicated support for pupils with additional learning needs, and Libanus Primary School, praised for its focus on wellbeing, STEM education and community engagement.

Daniel Walshe was named Teacher of the Year, while Bassaleg School was recognised for its pioneering work in advanced manufacturing technologies, winning the STEM Project award.

Across 15 categories, the awards also celebrated “unsung heroes” in healthcare, volunteering, business and sport. Among the winners was 10-year-old Deandre Deinsah, who received the Young Person of the Year award after helping save a teenage girl at Ogmore beach.

For more information on nominees and winners, visit the South Wales Argus site here.

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