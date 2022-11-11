Welsh school lessons on unions part of scheme for ‘Corbyn-style socialist utopia,’ say Tories
Welsh Government plans for children in Wales to be taught about trade unionism are part of a wider scheme to promote a “Corbyn-style socialist utopia,” Welsh Tories have said.
The ‘Unions and the World of Work’ pilot programme – due to be implemented in 35 secondary schools across Wales – was previously criticised by Conservative leader Andrew R T Davies, who said it will see trade unions “infiltrate” the school curriculum, changing classrooms “into a partisan battlefield”.
Welsh Conservative Shadow Education Minister, Laura Anne Jones MS has now also criticised the pilot, saying it places the right to a fair and free education system “in jeopardy”.
“Trade Unions are being given unprecedented influence over the curriculum. The ‘Unions and the World of Work’ pilot will compromise the Welsh education system’s impartiality by inviting trade union representatives into our schools to give talks and spread their ideology.
“This is not just old-fashioned union-bashing. This criticism is borne of us not wanting to see Labour politicising the classroom with their union paymasters ‘educating’ our children. Labour are also pushing ahead with schools being used as polling stations, having already given 16-year-olds the right to vote.
“Now their plan is revealed, how to guarantee your grip on power in Wales: expand the franchise and giving Labour supporting groups special access to a huge cohort of voters.”
She said Welsh Conservatives were not opposed to teaching pupils their employment rights, but felt that the topic should be “well-rounded,” also teaching “aspiration and the value of hard work”.
‘Socialist utopia’
“My concern is that trade unions will not only provide little in the way of educational benefit to students, but that they will be a detriment to them. They will encourage a culture of industrial strife from an early age.
“Parents expect classrooms to be places of learning and teachers to provide impartial information and advice. Any notion that visiting trade union ideologues will act in this way is nonsense.
“As of now, this is just another of Labour’s taxpayer-money-wasting pilot schemes, like their pilot of a universal basic income. Be in no doubt, however, that this is part of a larger scheme to reshape Wales into Mark Drakeford’s Corbyn-style socialist utopia.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
To paraphrase a great advert from childhood:
“Welsh Conservatives?….Who are they?”
Tories are infatuated with Corbyn aren’t they….😂
Gosh, don’t stop there, Laura Anne Jones MS! So much of our history to be blue-washed out of existence. Start with the Tonypandy Riots, perhaps. Or Labour hegemony in Cymru. Or Aneurin Bevan and the NHS. And check under your bed just in case some wild socialist ideas – like liberty, equality and fraternity, or equal pay for women – are lurking there. Much to do!
Looks as if the Welsh Conservatives prefer an ignorant subservient nation with no human or workers rights.
Labour are a big part of Modern Welsh history the Struggle against the People the Tories support if it was not for the TRADE UNION MOVEMENT IN WALES we would be in a right mess
Mae rhain yn mynd yn dwpach wrth y dydd!
Utter clown, do they ever think before they open their mouths?
She used the terms ” fair and free” , in the same week a Sky news reporter was arrested, held for 5 hours in a police cell, and had DNA , fingerprints and a “mug shot” taken, for reporting on a protest in England, while displaying her press card and accreditation. They only want it their way, or no way, when it comes to fair and free. The nerve and utter contempt they have for the population is staggering. How dare this woman open her mouth on the subject of fair and free.
I wonder if the tories would like to discuss the army being allowed into schools to start recruiting child soldiers or BAE and other arms manufacturers operating in our education system, they really are disgusting people.
Let’s airbrush the Chartists, Rebecca, Dic Penderyn and everything up to and including the Miner’s Strike and teach the kids to wear their serf collars humbly and quietly.
These Tory farmers really do want the feudal system back.