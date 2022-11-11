Welsh school lessons on unions part of scheme for ‘Corbyn-style socialist utopia,’ say Tories

Welsh Government plans for children in Wales to be taught about trade unionism are part of a wider scheme to promote a “Corbyn-style socialist utopia,” Welsh Tories have said.

The ‘Unions and the World of Work’ pilot programme – due to be implemented in 35 secondary schools across Wales – was previously criticised by Conservative leader Andrew R T Davies, who said it will see trade unions “infiltrate” the school curriculum, changing classrooms “into a partisan battlefield”.

Welsh Conservative Shadow Education Minister, Laura Anne Jones MS has now also criticised the pilot, saying it places the right to a fair and free education system “in jeopardy”.

“Trade Unions are being given unprecedented influence over the curriculum. The ‘Unions and the World of Work’ pilot will compromise the Welsh education system’s impartiality by inviting trade union representatives into our schools to give talks and spread their ideology.

“This is not just old-fashioned union-bashing. This criticism is borne of us not wanting to see Labour politicising the classroom with their union paymasters ‘educating’ our children. Labour are also pushing ahead with schools being used as polling stations, having already given 16-year-olds the right to vote.

“Now their plan is revealed, how to guarantee your grip on power in Wales: expand the franchise and giving Labour supporting groups special access to a huge cohort of voters.”

She said Welsh Conservatives were not opposed to teaching pupils their employment rights, but felt that the topic should be “well-rounded,” also teaching “aspiration and the value of hard work”.

‘Socialist utopia’

“My concern is that trade unions will not only provide little in the way of educational benefit to students, but that they will be a detriment to them. They will encourage a culture of industrial strife from an early age.

“Parents expect classrooms to be places of learning and teachers to provide impartial information and advice. Any notion that visiting trade union ideologues will act in this way is nonsense.

“As of now, this is just another of Labour’s taxpayer-money-wasting pilot schemes, like their pilot of a universal basic income. Be in no doubt, however, that this is part of a larger scheme to reshape Wales into Mark Drakeford’s Corbyn-style socialist utopia.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

