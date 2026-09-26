Welsh school pupils name city’s new housing development

Nation Cymru staff

A development of 10 new affordable homes in a Welsh city has now been given an official name, thanks to the children of a local primary school.

Ysgol y Garnedd pupils were invited to take part in a competition to name the Cyngor Gwynedd development in Coed Mawr, Bangor, submitting over 50 suggestions. Many of the names referred to the history, heritage and nature of the area, with the name Coed Adda being chosen – referring to the River Adda which flows near the site.

Before the summer holidays, the children came to the site to celebrate and announce the new name.

They were joined by local Councillor Dewi A Roberts; Councillor Paul Rowlinson, Cyngor Gwynedd’s Housing and Property Cabinet Member; Carys Fôn Williams, Head of Housing and Property; alongside representatives from OBR Construction and Council officers.

Councillor Paul Rowlinson, Cyngor Gwynedd Cabinet Member for Housing and Property said: “Thanks to the pupils of Ysgol y Garnedd, this Tŷ Gwynedd development now has a name that reflects the local area – Coed Adda.

“They submitted over 50 ideas, and I really appreciate the time and effort they put into coming up with a name.

“Naming a new housing estate was no small task, this name will be with us for a long time, on maps and on street signs.

“The pupils have made a valuable contribution to the history of this development.”

“And of course, behind the name are ten new homes for local people. Creating more quality, affordable homes gives people the opportunity to live in their own communities.

“The work on site is almost complete now, so it won’t be long before people are settling into Coed Adda. I hope the children will be able to look back with pride knowing they played a part in the history of this exciting development.”

Deputy Headteacher of Ysgol y Garnedd, Mr Carl Evans, said: “It was great to see so much enthusiasm from our pupils when taking part in the competition to name the site, and we’re very proud that the winner’s name was chosen.

“The children presented a variety of creative ideas, thinking carefully about names that reflected the character of the area.

“I would like to thank every single one of them for their effort and commitment, and congratulate the winner on their success.

“It was a privilege to be part of the occasion with Cyngor Gwynedd and to see the children take part in announcing the official name on site.”

Construction work is nearly complete, with the homes expected to be ready in October 2026.

Like all Tŷ Gwynedd homes, the houses have been designed with four core principles in mind: affordability, adaptability, sustainability, and energy efficiency. The homes are designed for local families, with some able to be adapted in the future if more space is needed.

Three Tŷ Gwynedd sites are now underway in Bangor, Morfa Nefyn and Llanystumdwy with further sites in the pipeline and a completed site in Llanberis. The goal is to provide 90 homes through the scheme.

Tŷ Gwynedd is part of Cyngor Gwynedd’s broader Housing Action Plan, which works to ensure local people can access quality, affordable homes in their own communities.

Some of these homes will be available soon. It is important to note that the application process has now changed, with Cyngor Gwynedd now administering the scheme directly.

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