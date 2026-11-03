Welsh schoolgirls get taste of engineering careers in new programme

Dozens of schoolgirls across Wales have been given a taste of life in engineering through a new programme aimed at inspiring more young women to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM).

Twenty-two Year 8 and 9 pupils, aged 12 to 14, from Ysgol Bro Dur completed Tata Steel UK’s Girls Get Set programme, developing skills in problem-solving, teamwork and leadership while learning about career opportunities available within the steel industry.

The pupils recently came together at Port Talbot for a special celebration day, marking the end of a year of hands-on learning and engineering challenges.

The celebration day saw the pupils put their new skills into practice through interactive activities, including planning a music festival and managing budgets, alongside a tour of Tata Steel’s facilities.

Laura Rowles, Talent Acquisition & Development Advisor at Tata Steel UK, said: “When the girls first joined us, they didn’t know much about engineering or the different activities involved.

“Now they’re building things, working with budgets and tackling challenges together. It’s been fantastic to see how much they’ve developed.

“Programmes like Girls Get Set are massively important. There’s still a significant gender gap in STEM industries, and we want to help change that by showing girls the different career opportunities available to them.”

A participant reflected on the experience, saying: “It’s been so fun to have the opportunity to do something new. We’ve had loads of opportunities to do different experiments and things where we’ve had to work together, developing teamwork and leadership skills.”

Another pupil highlighted the impact of touring Tata Steel’s facilities, saying: “You could just imagine you working there and what you would be doing.”

This is the first year Tata Steel UK has delivered the Girls Get Set programme, with 44 girls participating across two locations during the 2025/26 academic year.

Alongside the 22 pupils from Ysgol Bro Dur, a further 22 girls from Elfed High School in Flintshire took part in the programme at Tata Steel’s Shotton site, where they celebrated their achievements earlier this year.

The initiative forms part of Tata Steel UK’s wider commitment to engaging with local schools, encouraging interest in STEM subjects and inspiring the next generation of talent.