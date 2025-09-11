Welsh schools ‘missing out’ as eligible parents fail to claim School Essentials Grant

Schools across Wales could be missing out on thousands of pounds in essential funding as eligible families overlook the School Essentials Grant.

At Ysgol Hamadryad in Butetown, Headteacher Mrs Morgan and Deputy Headteacher, Mr Jones are urging parents to check their eligibility this September.

Mrs Morgan has experienced firsthand the positive impacts the funding can have not just on families and pupils, but for the wider school community too.

Mrs Morgan said: “The School Essentials Grant is vital for our families, especially with the continuing rise of living costs. It offers up to £200 per child to help with key school expenses including uniforms, classroom essentials and extracurricular activities.

“When children have access to the same resources as their peers, they feel included – it’s all about fairness, opportunity, and support. Every penny makes a difference.”

Many families across Wales are not claiming the School Essentials Grant, which also unlocks additional school funding through the Pupil Development Grant.

“Essential”

She explained: “The Pupil Development Grant is essential for planning and delivering the best possible experiences for our pupils. It helps pupil access after-school clubs, support residential trips, and buy important learning resources.

This funding allows schools to invest in after-school clubs, residential trips, class support, and staff training to help improve learning environments for all children.

Ysgol Hamadryad has already seen many benefits to the school and pupils thanks to families claiming the support they’re entitled to.

She said: “The School Essentials Grant and Pupil Development Grant together make a real difference to our children’s overall schooling experience. One example is our investment in Lego therapy for learning and play, it’s an effective and powerful tool but can be costly. Thanks to the funding, it’s now part of our daily learning.

“We’ve also been able to support trips that children were really excited about, and these things make a big difference to their learning and school experience.”

Commitment

As the new school year approaches, Mrs Morgan is urging all eligible parents to check their eligibility for the School Essentials Grant.

“If you have a child in reception through to year 11, I’d encourage you to check your eligibility for up to £200 of support. Not only could it ease the financial burden on your family, but it also helps your child’s school provide even more support and opportunities to all pupils.”

Lynne Neagle, Cabinet Secretary for Education said: “We’re committed to ensuring that every child is supported to fully participate in school life, regardless of their financial circumstances.

“The School Essentials Grant and Pupil Development Grant are vital tools in helping us achieve that. When families claim the support they’re entitled to, it not only benefits their children, but it strengthens our schools and communities too.”

Parents and guardians can check their eligibility and apply for up to £200 towards school costs by visiting the website.