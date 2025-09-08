Welsh scientist joins fight against deadly worm diseases

A parasitology expert from Aberystwyth University has joined a new UK-wide network of scientists aiming to tackle parasitic worm infections that affect billions of people and animals worldwide.

The Helminth Eco-Health Hub UK, backed by the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC), will launch in early 2026 and run for three years. It will bring together leading researchers to share expertise, develop new tools and explore fresh approaches to reduce the global impact of helminth diseases.

Helminth parasites—commonly known as worms—cause serious health problems in humans and livestock and are among the most difficult infections to treat. Drug resistance and poor diagnostic methods remain major obstacles to controlling them.

Challenges

Dr Russ Morphew, from Aberystwyth University’s internationally recognised Barrett Centre for Helminth Control, is one of the researchers joining the new network.

“The sustainable management of helminth infections is hindered by critical challenges, including drug resistance and the limitations of current diagnostic methods,” he said.

“This network is an important step in bringing scientists together to develop urgently needed diagnostics and therapies for long-term disease control.”

Collaborative projects

The hub will fund collaborative projects, share resources, and promote knowledge exchange across UK institutions, boosting the UK’s role in global helminth research.

Other partners include Queen’s University Belfast, the Moredun Institute, University of Glasgow, University of Liverpool and the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine.