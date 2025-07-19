Welsh scientist start development of potato blight detection mobile app

Welsh scientists are developing a new app which could help detect potato blight, one of the world’s most devastating crop diseases.

Spearheaded by a research team at Aberystwyth University, the DeepDetect project aims to develop a mobile phone app that uses artificial intelligence to provide early warnings of diseases in potatoes.

Potato crops are highly susceptible to diseases caused by pathogens such as fungi, bacteria, viruses, and nematodes.

Late blight, caused by the fungus Phytophthora infestans, can wipe out entire fields, and is responsible for 20% of potato crop losses and £3.5 billion in economic losses worldwide.

Traditionally, disease detection in crops has relied on manual inspection, a method that is time-consuming, expensive, and often subjective.

DeepDetect aims to change that by harnessing the power of machine learning to deliver accurate diagnoses directly to farmers’ smartphones.

Practical

Dr Edore Akpokodje, a Lecturer in Computer Science at Aberystwyth University, said: “Our goal is to empower farmers with a tool which is not only scientifically robust but also practical and easy to use, and which delivers instantaneous, location-specific disease forecasts straight to their phones. By integrating farmer feedback from the outset, we will ensure that this technology is grounded in real-world needs and challenges.”

Potatoes are a vital crop globally and in Wales, where over 17,000 hectares are dedicated to potato farming.

The project also aims to reduce the environmental and financial burden of widespread preventive spraying, which currently costs Welsh farmers up to £5.27 million annually.

Dr Akpokodje added: “Addressing the challenge of early diagnosis of potato plant disease would boost productivity and reduce costs for farmers, while supporting more sustainable and targeted disease management. By decreasing reliance on pesticides, this approach benefits both the environment and the long-term resilience of the potato industry. The technology also has the potential for wider application across other crops, driving innovation in agricultural practices.”

Food security

Dr Aiswarya Girija from the Institute of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences at Aberystwyth University said: “Potatoes are the fourth most important staple crop globally, and optimal production is essential for a growing global population. Potato blight is therefore not just a farming issue – it’s a food security issue.

“As well as threatening the stability of food supplies, potato blight drives up production costs and reliance on environmentally harmful fungicides. The system we plan to develop will be capable of detecting early signs of disease before they become visible to the human eye, allowing for timely and targeted interventions.”

The first stage of the DeepDetect project is a comprehensive feasibility study, including market research to understand the limitations of current early warning systems and identify the needs of Welsh farmers.

This stage will begin with the project team speaking to stakeholders and members of the public on the Aberystwyth University stand at the Royal Welsh Show this week.

The project team will then create an AI-powered prototype using image datasets of healthy and diseased potato leaves.

Once the prototype has been developed, the team will conduct focus groups and workshops with farmers and agronomists to refine the model and ensure usability.

The outcomes of this feasibility study, which is funded by the Welsh Government Smart Flexible Innovation Support (SFIS) programme, will lay the groundwork for a national Early Warning System for potato blight, with potential to expand the technology to other crops and regions in the future.

