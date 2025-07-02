Welsh scientists investigate if being funny is an inherited skill

New research is investigating whether being able to crack a good joke runs in the family.

In the first ever study to look at the influence of genes and the environment on comedic abilities, scientists compared over a thousand twins by asking them to rate their own humour and create funny captions for cartoons.

The new findings, published in the journal ‘Twin Research and Human Genetics’, revealed that the scores people gave their own humour were influenced by both inherited and environmental factors.

However, when their captions were judged independently, there was no evidence that they inherited their humorous talents. Instead, all individual differences were shaped by their environment, though a small genetic effect could not be ruled out.

Complex

The results suggest that the reasons why you are funny or your jokes bomb may be more complex and difficult to assess than other cognitive abilities.

It could also help explain the rarity of comedy duos from the same family – such as the Chuckle Brothers or the Marx Brothers – compared to actors, musicians or writers.

Lead author of the study, Dr Gil Greengross from the Psychology Department at Aberystwyth University, said: “Despite humour’s importance, relatively little is known about how we develop our sense of humour or why one sibling can be funny and another cannot.

“Our study’s finding that these talents are not inherited is surprising, as it contradicts most research on the heritability of cognitive abilities such as creativity and mathematical skills. So, it is really fascinating. But, since this is the first study of its kind, these results should be interpreted with caution.

“Telling a joke may seem simple but having a good sense of humour is a complex and unique trait influenced by numerous psychological attributes and personality characteristics. It varies across different social contexts, like when going on a date or entertaining. This may explain why, Chuckle and Marx Brothers aside, there are few successful comedians from the same immediate family.

“What is exciting about this research is it begs the question: if our sense of humour is not handed down from our parents but comes from our environment, what is it precisely that makes us funny?”

Dating

The findings also have implications for how scientists think about humour’s role in evolution and even dating.

Dr Greengross added: “These early findings also challenge the widely accepted evolutionary basis of humour. A great sense of humour can help ease tension in dangerous situations, foster cooperation, break down interpersonal barriers, and attract mates—all of which enhance survival and reproduction.

“There are also intriguing dating and mating aspects to this. Previous research has shown that women prioritise comedic talents in a partner more than do men, whereas men value a women’s ability to appreciate their humour. Men experience stronger selection pressure to be funny to impress women, leading to men having slightly higher humour ability, on average—a finding supported by our study. Furthermore, men rated themselves as funnier than women, likely reflecting an awareness of humour’s importance in female mate choice.”

The research team is now conducting further studies to test the findings with different sample groups of twins.

