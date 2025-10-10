Welsh scientists join £1.55m study into long-term vaping effects on lungs

Scientists from Aberystwyth University are part of a major new research project investigating the long-term effects of vaping on lung health.

The £1.55 million study, funded by the Medical Research Council (MRC), aims to provide definitive evidence about how e-cigarettes affect the respiratory system over time.

The project, called EVALUATE, will explore both the potential risks and benefits of vaping for smokers who are attempting to quit. It will focus on how long-term use of e-cigarettes impacts lung cells, immune function, inflammation, and the microorganisms that live in the airways.

Unlike most previous studies, which only examined vaping’s effects at a single point in time, this research will follow participants for a full year to observe how their lung health changes.

Smokers

The study will recruit 200 volunteers, including current smokers, those trying to stop smoking by switching to e-cigarettes, and a smaller group of non-smokers as a comparison. Researchers will carry out detailed lung assessments and analyse biological samples to measure changes in lung function, inflammation, and the presence of toxic substances.

Professor Luis Mur, from Aberystwyth University’s Department of Life Sciences, said:

“Vaping is often seen as a safer alternative to smoking, but we still know far too little about its long-term impact on the lungs. This research is therefore vital, not just for science, but for public health, so that individuals and policymakers can make informed decisions based on robust evidence.”

Toxic compounds

Professor Mur’s team will focus on detecting and analysing toxic compounds that build up in the airways as a result of vaping.

“Using our cutting-edge mass spectrometry platforms, we can monitor how toxicants in the airways change as people move from smoking to vaping,” he said. “Combined with data on immune cell function, this interdisciplinary approach will give us powerful insights into the true nature of e-cigarette exposure on the lungs.”

Dr Aaron Scott, Associate Professor in Respiratory Science at the University of Birmingham and the study’s chief investigator, said:

“We will study how vaping affects the key immune and epithelial cells that line the lungs. Since these play a critical role in the development of smoking-related diseases, any changes will provide vital clues about vaping’s real impact on respiratory health.”

The EVALUATE study is being led by the University of Birmingham, in collaboration with Aberystwyth University, the University of Bath, and University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust.