Welsh seaside resort scoops unwanted title as UK’s priciest place for ice cream

Nation.Cymru staff

Families heading to the Welsh coast this summer could end up paying some of the highest ice cream prices in Britain, with three Welsh destinations ranking among the UK’s most expensive seaside spots for a cone.

New research suggests holidaymakers visiting north Wales may face the biggest bills of all, with Porthmadog topping the UK table for ice cream prices.

According to analysis by credit card company Zable, a single scoop in Porthmadog costs an average of £3.85, while a two-scoop cone averages £5.28. That means a family of four could expect to spend more than £21 if everyone opts for two scoops.

The findings come as forecasters predict unusually warm weather over the Bank Holiday weekend, with parts of Wales expected to experience temperatures in the high 20s.

Two other Welsh resorts also featured among Britain’s priciest destinations for the traditional seaside treat.

Aberystwyth ranked fourth nationally, with a single scoop averaging £3.65 and a double scoop £5.05.

Tenby also made the top ten, coming joint eighth with single scoops averaging £3.33 and two scoops £4.83.

Only Brighton and New Brighton came close to matching the prices seen in Wales.

The study examined the cost of vanilla ice cream cones at seaside destinations across the UK and found prices varied dramatically depending on location.

Researchers analysed prices at up to five top-rated ice cream parlours in each destination to calculate an average.

At the opposite end of the scale, Barton-on-Sea in Hampshire emerged as Britain’s cheapest seaside destination for ice cream, with a single scoop costing an average of £1.95.

For a family of four, that works out at £7.80 for one scoop each – around half the equivalent cost in Porthmadog.

James Goforth, Product Manager at Zable, said the findings showed how quickly the cost of a day at the coast can mount up.

“While an ice cream might feel like one of the smaller costs of a family day out, our research shows that prices can vary fairly significantly depending on where in the UK you choose to visit,” he said.

“At the most expensive destinations, a simple treat for a family of four can cost upwards of £15 for a single scoop each – and that is before you factor in travel, parking, food, and everything else that comes with a day at the beach. Those small purchases add up faster than most people realise.”

Surprising findings

He said one of the more surprising findings was that higher prices were not always linked to the UK’s busiest tourist hotspots.

“What is perhaps most striking is that a higher price tag does not always mean a bigger, busier destination.

“Some of the smallest seaside villages in the country are charging prices that rival the most visited coastal cities – a reflection of just how much limited competition, rather than tourism demand alone, can shape what we pay, even for something as simple as an ice cream.

“For families looking to make the most of their budget this summer, it is worth doing a little research before heading out. There is still excellent value to be found at the seaside, you just need to know where to look.”

You can read the full study here.