Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens criticised for going against Welsh Government policy by promoting ‘junk food’

Martin Shipton

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens has been accused of going against Welsh Government policy by promoting food with high levels of fat, salt and sugar.

During the Easter school break, the Cardiff East MP has shared a social media post promoting discounted meals at chains like Pizza Hut and Burger King, offering deals such as £1 kids’ meals.

Ms Stevens’ shared a post from moneysavingcentral,co.uk, which promotes 28 UK-wide chain restaurants. It states: “Easter is a well-deserved break for children across #CardiffEast but it can also be costly for parents. Take a look at the list below of places where children can eat FREE (or for £1).

While framed as a cost-of-living gesture to help families, the promotion has sparked criticism from public health sources, who point out that such processed meals can easily exceed a child’s daily recommended salt intake before lunchtime.

Unhealthy eating habits

Nutritionists and campaigners warn that these types of meals increase the risk of early-onset high blood pressure, kidney strain, and lifelong unhealthy eating habits, especially among young children.

Ms Stevens’ post stands in stark contrast to the Welsh Government’s own public health legislation. In March 2025, the Senedd passed the Food (Promotion and Presentation) (Wales) Regulations 2025, designed to restrict how high fat, salt and sugar (HFSS) foods are marketed in both physical and online spaces.

Under Regulation 7 of the new law, qualifying businesses are prohibited from presenting HFSS foods in prominent areas of an online marketplace, including homepage banners, pop-ups, or targeted ads.

The regulation reflects growing awareness that digital platforms are a key battleground in shaping family food choices. Public health sources are questioning the appropriateness of a public figure using her platform to promote the very types of meals this law is trying to push back against.

Inconsistent

One public health specialist said: “It’s deeply inconsistent to see a Labour MP promoting ultra-processed food high in salt while the Welsh Labour Government is trying to protect children from these very products.

“No one denies that families need support during school holidays. But promoting cheap fast food as a solution ignores the deeper issue: that ultra-processed, unhealthy food has become the default option for affordability.”

Public health campaigners are calling for more sustainable alternatives, such as funding community food programmes, supporting local cafés and Living Wage kitchens, and signposting healthier low-cost meals that don’t harm children in the long term.

A public health source said: “This issue goes beyond pizza and burgers. It’s about whether political leaders are in step with the laws and health goals of the nation they represent. Public health in Wales is devolved for a reason – and legislation like the new regulations exist to create a healthier future for all.”

Leading a Senedd debate on the regulations on March 25 2024, Cabinet Secretary for Health Jeremy Miles told the Senedd: “Obesity is one of the main risks to our health in Wales.

“This is the main cause of many serious conditions, including type-two diabetes, cardiovascular disease and certain types of cancer. There is also a link with orthopaedic problems, poor mental health and depression.

“The evidence shows the environment we shop in has a great influence on our food choices. The strategy for promotion used by the food industry has an influence on what we eat.”

Health campaigners

The new regulations were welcomed by health campaigners, including Simon Scheeres, public affairs manager for Cancer Research UK, who said: “We welcome the action the Welsh Government is taking to rebalance the food environment in Wales and address the harms this is causing.

“We know that overweight and obesity is the biggest cause of cancer after smoking and costs the Welsh economy around £3bn annually. But the greatest cost lies in our communities, where the impact of obesity-related disease takes a significant toll on health in Wales.”

The new legislation will also restrict the placement of products high in fat, salt and sugar at certain locations in larger shops, such as near entrances, checkouts and aisle ends – and their online equivalents. These locations have been shown to lead to impulse purchases of unhealthier options.

Research undertaken by Cancer Research UK has shown that 28.5% of all food and drink products in Wales are bought on promotion, with high fat, salt and sugar options being more likely to be purchased on offer. However, shoppers are more likely to swap to healthier products if they are cheaper or on offer.

Research has also shown that the promotion of unhealthy food and drink can lead to increased spending, with consumers purchasing items that they may not have intended to buy. As such, health campaigners have long highlighted that these promotions drive sales, increase spending, and lead to increased consumption rather than sensible stockpiling of goods.

In Wales, around six in 10 adults and almost three in 10 reception class- aged children are now overweight or obese. Cancer Research UK estimates that, if current trends continue, the proportion of people living with obesity will be almost as high as the proportion with a healthy weight by the 2040s.

“Maintaining a healthy weight reduces the likelihood of developing cancers associated with overweight and obesity, but we know that the environment around us can make this harder to achieve,” said Mr Scheeres.

The UK Government’s Wales Office, which Ms Stevens represents in Keir Starmer’s Cabinet, was invited to respond, but decided to make no comment.

