Welsh SEND school recognised as ‘national example of best practice’

A specialist school dedicated to supporting autistic children and young people with complex learning needs has been recognised as a national example of best practice by Wales’ independent education inspectorate, Estyn.

Chestnut Hill school in Holywell, Flintshire is one of just six independent additional learning needs (‘ALN’) specialist schools across Wales highlighted in Estyn’s latest Annual Report, which showcases effective and innovative practice across the country.

Estyn praised Chestnut Hill’s integrated approach to education and therapeutic support, highlighting close collaboration between teaching staff and on-site clinical teams as a significant strength.

Inspectors noted: “The school’s strong commitment to pupil engagement is evident in its integrated approach to therapeutic support. The full time, on-site therapists collaborate effectively with teaching staff to develop a shared understanding of pupils’ needs, model effective strategies and enhance well-being.

“Pupils and staff benefit from personalised psychology services and psychotherapy, while a professional learning programme, including trauma and autism training, strengthens staff expertise.

“The clinical team provides valuable support to both staff and families, ensuring pupils’ individual needs are met. As a result, most pupils make strong progress towards their learning targets.”

The report also recognised the school’s change process throughout its recent programme of investment and improvement, noting that recent enhanced facilities have led to staff feeling more resilient, valued, and proud of their roles.

Estyn highlighted extensive training and recognition opportunities as key factors in supporting staff wellbeing and expertise.

Part of Options Autism, Chestnut Hill provides a positive learning journey for every pupil, empowering them to thrive and reach their full potential. Chestnut Hill offers a large sports-hall, a brand-new adventure playground, multiple sensory areas across the site, a new state of the art Immersive Suite and an impressive Outdoor Learning space with horticulture area and forest school, plus a food technology classroom and art room.

As with all Options Autism schools, a team of exceptional teachers, teaching assistants (TAs) and clinicians – including a highly experienced on-site occupational therapist (OT), psychotherapist, therapies assistant and speech and language therapist (SALT) – ensure that the needs of every pupil are met.

The school provides a safe, caring and nurturing community, with clear, consistent boundaries and high expectations and a sensitive understanding of each young person’s experiences and the areas in which they require more support.

Executive Headteacher, Ben Reading said, “This recognition from Estyn is a reflection of the incredible teamwork that happens every day at Chestnut Hill. Our teachers, clinicians, and support staff work hand in hand to create an environment where pupils feel understood, supported, and inspired to achieve. It’s this shared commitment and collaboration that makes our school such a special place, and I’m proud to see that acknowledged as best practice.”

