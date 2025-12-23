Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Welsh shoppers UK’s most organised festive savers

23 Dec 2025 3 minute read
Christmas shopping – Image: Canva

A new trend of ‘savvy gifting’ to start the New Year on a stronger financial footing has taken off in Wales, according to new research from HSBC UK.

Their study of 2,000 UK adults found that while a third (33%) will exchange gifts ahead of Christmas day, a significant number are embracing less traditional gifting methods.

The most popular methods include agreeing on a spending cap with friends and family (22%) and agreeing not to exchange gifts with some people at all (18%).

Younger people are leading this change, with Gen Z and Millennials more likely to organise a ‘Secret Santa’ (26% of 18-28s) or give homemade gifts (27% of 25-34s).

In contrast, over half (54%) of those aged 55 and over plan to make no changes to their festive spending habits.

Of those adopting savvy methods, 30% plan to use the money to pay for household bills, 28% will move it into a general savings account, and 24% will put it towards a specific New Year goal, such as a holiday or house deposit.

Looking ahead to 2026, the top priority for people in Wales is building up their general savings (34%), a greater focus than the rest of the UK (27%).

The survey also found that having a dedicated savings pot for the festive season is key to financial confidence in Wales.

Three-quarters of people in Wales (75%) say that having savings set aside specifically for Christmas makes them feel in control of their finances—significantly higher than the UK average (62%).

Those in Wales are also far more likely to pay for gifts with cash they have specifically saved (22%) compared to the national average (14%).

For those embracing ‘savvy gifting’ in Wales, homemade presents are a popular choice, with 18% opting for them compared to 16% nationally.

Plans

The research also found that debit cards remain the primary payment method for the majority of festive spending, used for everything from the food shop (49%) to gifting (41%). Nineteen per cent will use a credit card for gifts, most intend to pay the balance off in full.

Lloyd Robson, Head of Savings at HSBC UK comments: “It’s incredibly encouraging to see so many people thinking about their long-term financial health during the festive period. What this data shows is a smart shift in mindset: Christmas is about spending time with family and friends, and not just spending money.

“The feeling of financial control comes from having a clear plan. Whether it’s setting a budget, tracking your spending through a banking app, or using savvy gifting methods, these small steps can make a huge difference. By making mindful choices now, millions are giving themselves a valuable head start on achieving their financial goals for 2026.”

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.