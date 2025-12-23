Welsh shoppers UK’s most organised festive savers

A new trend of ‘savvy gifting’ to start the New Year on a stronger financial footing has taken off in Wales, according to new research from HSBC UK.

Their study of 2,000 UK adults found that while a third (33%) will exchange gifts ahead of Christmas day, a significant number are embracing less traditional gifting methods.

The most popular methods include agreeing on a spending cap with friends and family (22%) and agreeing not to exchange gifts with some people at all (18%).

Younger people are leading this change, with Gen Z and Millennials more likely to organise a ‘Secret Santa’ (26% of 18-28s) or give homemade gifts (27% of 25-34s).

In contrast, over half (54%) of those aged 55 and over plan to make no changes to their festive spending habits.

Of those adopting savvy methods, 30% plan to use the money to pay for household bills, 28% will move it into a general savings account, and 24% will put it towards a specific New Year goal, such as a holiday or house deposit.

Looking ahead to 2026, the top priority for people in Wales is building up their general savings (34%), a greater focus than the rest of the UK (27%).

The survey also found that having a dedicated savings pot for the festive season is key to financial confidence in Wales.

Three-quarters of people in Wales (75%) say that having savings set aside specifically for Christmas makes them feel in control of their finances—significantly higher than the UK average (62%).

Those in Wales are also far more likely to pay for gifts with cash they have specifically saved (22%) compared to the national average (14%).

For those embracing ‘savvy gifting’ in Wales, homemade presents are a popular choice, with 18% opting for them compared to 16% nationally.

The research also found that debit cards remain the primary payment method for the majority of festive spending, used for everything from the food shop (49%) to gifting (41%). Nineteen per cent will use a credit card for gifts, most intend to pay the balance off in full.

Lloyd Robson, Head of Savings at HSBC UK comments: “It’s incredibly encouraging to see so many people thinking about their long-term financial health during the festive period. What this data shows is a smart shift in mindset: Christmas is about spending time with family and friends, and not just spending money.

“The feeling of financial control comes from having a clear plan. Whether it’s setting a budget, tracking your spending through a banking app, or using savvy gifting methods, these small steps can make a huge difference. By making mindful choices now, millions are giving themselves a valuable head start on achieving their financial goals for 2026.”