Welsh shoppers urged to shop local for Christmas

Ella Groves

People in Wales have been urged to shop locally this Christmas amid warnings of a “make or break year” for some small businesses.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) has warned that 30% of small firms in the UK have braced for contraction, whether through a sale, downsizing, or closure, in the next 12 months.

6% of small businesses now predict that they will have to close the business in the next year.

FSB Wales says that shopping locally will also benefit the Welsh economy with every pound spent with an independent retailer, café, pub or local supplier staying in the Welsh economy far longer than money spent with national or online-only giants.

John Hurst, Chair of FSB Wales, said: “This Christmas more than ever, our small businesses need the people of Wales to get behind them.

“When you buy from a local shop, market stall or independent online business, you’re not just buying a gift, you’re helping a neighbour pay their staff, keep their lights on and contribute to the community as a whole.

“Shopping local really does keep the pound local and makes a tangible difference to lives and livelihoods.”

Joshua Miles, Head of FSB Wales, added: “Small firms are the very heartbeat of our towns and high streets. The festive season can make or break a year for many of them.

“By choosing to spend even a portion of your Christmas budget with Welsh small local businesses, you’re directly helping to protect jobs, sustain vital services and keep our communities vibrant for the future.”

FSB Wales is encouraging people to get involved and use the #ShopLocalCymru on social media to share their support for small businesses.