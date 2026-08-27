Welsh singing star’s emotional return to care home where beloved mum spent final years

Nation Cymru staff

Welsh singing star Alun Roberts made an emotional return when he performed at the care home where his beloved mum spent her final years.

Beach balls, cowboy hats, ice cream and cake helped create a party atmosphere as residents and families enjoyed a beach-themed summer fun day at Pendine Park’s Bryn Seiont Newydd care home in Caernarfon.

But among the laughter and the celebrations, the day also brought poignant memories for Alun, one half of the hugely popular country music duo John ac Alun, who returned to the care home where his mother had once lived.

Alun, who hails from Tudweiliog, on the Llŷn Peninsula, said his mum received “the very best of care” at Bryn Seiont Newydd after dementia took hold, making his return to sing for residents a particularly special and emotional occasion.

“She ran the sub-post office in Tudweiliog for years and was initially a resident at Plas Hafan in Nefyn but when dementia took hold she moved here to Bryn Seiont Newydd,” he said

“Dementia is a very cruel disease and Bryn Seiont Newydd and the staff here succeeded remarkably to make it as comfortable as possible for everyone.”

Alun, who worked for Gwynedd Council for many years, said he and John visit many care homes and enjoy seeing the difference music makes to the lives of residents.

“When we set up many of the residents may be dozing or even asleep but as soon as we start singing they sit up and many will join in. It really is something to see and something we enjoy doing,” he added.

Singing partner John Jones described Bryn Seiont Newydd as “a comfortable, homely residence where every kindness is shown to the residents”.

“We’ve enjoyed being here today, meeting some of the residents and having our picture taken with them,” he said.

One of the residents they met was Alun Jones, originally from Nantlle near Penygroes.

His daughter, Heulwen Griffiths, said he listens to John ac Alun’s songs on a CD player every day.

“He knows the words to the songs and enjoyed singing along,” she said.

Meryl Williams, from Blaenau Ffestiniog, made sure she had the best place to see and hear John ac Alun.

Sitting alongside Owen John Jones from Porthmadog she sang along with the duo waving her arms in the air and clapping in time.

“I really enjoyed their singing,” she said.

Former police officer David Edwards, who hails from Dolwyddelan in the Conwy Valley, paid an emotional tribute to John ac Alun.

As they finished their set with their signature song, Y Chwarelwr (the Quarryman), David stood and with tears flowing said:

“Thank you taking the time to come here today and singing so beautifully for us. Diolch yn fawr iawn.”

Nia Davies Williams, the musician in residence at Bryn Seiont Newydd, said: “The arts in general and music in particular are central to daily life at all of Pendine Park’s care homes and we are very grateful to John ac Alun because their singing has brought so much joy to our residents over the years.

“Their songs are very popular among the residents and the opportunity for them to see and hear John ac Alun sing live in front of them was very special.

“Music is one of the few things that people living with dementia can still process, music can be used to connect and open up avenues of communication and at Bryn Seiont Newydd we always strive to find the person behind the dementia.”

Bryn Seiont manager Sandra Evans said the day was part of Pendine Park’s 40th-anniversary celebrations.

Founded in Wrexham in 1985 Pendine Park has grown from a single care home to a network of nine homes with a total 440 beds and employing more than 860 people.

Opened in late 2015 Bryn Seiont Newydd is an award-winning a centre of excellence caring for people living with dementia.

During the morning some miniature ponies visited during the morning and youngsters who visited were offered the opportunity to have their faces painted and the ice cream van parked outside the main entrance was kept busy all day.

Sandra said the cakes had been especially popular and the raffle had been well supported by local businesses who had donated prizes.

“It’s been a lovely day and the sun came out after some early rain so everything came together well. I’m grateful to all the staff for making it such a special day,” she said.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.