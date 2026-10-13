Welsh social care pioneer vows to keep fighting for fair funding after lifetime achievement award

Nation.Cymru Staff

An “outstanding social care pioneer” has vowed to keep campaigning for fair funding for vulnerable people in north Wales after receiving a major UK award.

Mario Kreft MBE, the owner of pioneering Pendine Park care organisation in north Wales, was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the prestigious Leaders in Care Awards, organised by Care Home Professional Magazine in Birmingham.

The accolade recognises more than four decades of dedication to social care and his tireless efforts to champion independent care providers, raise standards and secure greater recognition for the thousands of people working on the frontline. I

It comes as Mr Kreft steps back from his leadership roles at Care Forum Wales and the Wales Care Awards, the two organisations he helped establish.

He’s now pledged to focus his energies in future on championing the workforce and supporting smaller, independent and other community-based care providers, particularly in north Wales.

Paying tribute to Mr Kreft, Stephen Hall, editor of Care Home Professional, said: “Mario richly deserves this Lifetime Achievement Award because, over four decades, he has been one of the most influential and tireless champions of social care in Wales and across the UK.

“Through his pioneering work at Pendine Park, the founding of Care Forum Wales and the Wales Care Awards, he has helped raise standards, strengthen the voice of independent care providers and, above all, champion the remarkable people who deliver care every day.

“His leadership during the Covid pandemic demonstrated just how important it is to have someone with the knowledge, determination and compassion to speak up for residents, families and frontline staff at the highest levels of government.

“But Mario’s legacy goes far beyond advocacy and policy. He has consistently championed a vision of care that puts dignity, compassion, creativity and quality of life at its heart, recognising that people deserve not just excellent care but opportunities to enjoy music, the arts and all the things that make life fulfilling.

“Mario’s greatest pride has always been the social care workforce and ensuring its contribution receives the respect it deserves.

“Even as he steps back from some of his formal leadership roles, his determination to support the sector and secure its future remains undiminished. His influence will be felt for generations, and this Lifetime Achievement Award is a thoroughly deserved tribute to a truly outstanding social care pioneer.”

It was a sentiment echoed by Kevin Edwards, managing director of Meddyg Care, which has care homes in Porthmadog, Criccieth and Rhyl, and runs a domiciliary service, Help at Home, in Gwynedd.

He said: “The award given to Mario is an entirely deserved honour to someone who has been and continues to be a true champion for the social care sector.

“The award recognises the leadership he has offered and the support he has given to our sector in north Wales.

“We should be celebrating people like Mario who are prepared to go above and beyond to support social care.”

According to Mr Kreft, his passion and commitment to social care is as strong as ever.

He said: “I want to use my experience to continue championing the sector and the fantastic people who make such a difference to the lives of vulnerable people every single day.

“One of my priorities will be supporting independent, smaller and community-based care providers, who are absolutely vital to the fabric of our communities, particularly here in north Wales.

“They face significant challenges, and it’s essential that their voices are heard and that they have the support they need to deliver sustainable, high-quality care for the future.

“I also want to continue campaigning for fair funding for vulnerable people, because access to excellent care should never be determined by the resources available.

“We need a system that properly recognises the true cost of care, values the contribution of providers and gives people the dignity, choice and quality of life they deserve.

“Above all, I want to keep raising the profile of our wonderful frontline social care workforce. These are the people who go above and beyond every day, often in challenging circumstances, to provide compassionate, skilled and life-changing support. They deserve far greater recognition, respect and reward for the work they do.”

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