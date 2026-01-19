Welsh social network launches campaign inspired by Dewi Sant

A digital platform rooted in Welsh values is aiming to reshape how people in Wales connect online, as concerns continue to grow over the power and ethics of global social media companies.

Community-owned social network Tŵt has announced the launch of a six-week campaign titled “Pethau Bychain” (Little Things), which seeks to promote a more mindful, people-first digital culture ahead of the release of its new app on St David’s Day.

The initiative takes its name from the famous words of Dewi Sant, “Gwnewch y pethau bychain”, and focuses on how small, intentional actions online can help build a healthier digital environment for Welsh communities.

These include practices such as adding image descriptions for accessibility, using language tags to support Welsh and English users, and engaging respectfully with others.

Launched in 2018, Tŵt was created as an alternative to mainstream social media platforms, which have increasingly been criticised for opaque algorithms, poor moderation and the extraction of user data for profit. Instead, Tŵt is owned and governed by its members, with no advertising or data mining.

Jaz-Michael King, Director at Tŵt Cymru, said the campaign reflects a broader turning point in how people engage online.

“We are at a moment where the old platforms are no longer delivering safe or joyful spaces for community connection,” he said. “By focusing on the ‘pethau bychain’, we’re showing that digital sovereignty isn’t just about technology. It’s about kindness, hospitality and taking responsibility for our shared digital spaces. This is our cyfraniad to Cymru.”

Tŵt operates within the wider Social Web, also known as the Fediverse, a decentralised network of independent social media services.

This allows users in Wales to interact with people on other community-run platforms, including UK-based networks such as mastodonapp.uk and mastodon.scot, while retaining local control.

Jayne Samuel-Walker, a community moderator at Tŵt, said this structure makes a significant difference to how the platform is run.

Shared values

“Moderation here is based on shared values, not automated systems or outsourced teams,” she said. “We’re accountable to one another as a community, rather than to shareholders or algorithms, and that creates a very different online experience.”

Organisers say the Pethau Bychain campaign is intended to demonstrate how community-led digital spaces can work elsewhere.

The campaign will culminate in a community gathering in Cardiff on the evening of 28 February, marking the eve of the official app launch.

Further details about the campaign and the Cardiff event are available at croeso.toot.wales.