Welsh social network Tŵt launches new app

The Welsh social network Tŵt is set to launch a new mobile app ahead of St David’s Day.

The launch, which takes place in Cardiff on 28 February, represents a major evolution for the nation’s long-standing, community-owned social network which, after eight years of serving the digital community, is moving beyond its “early adopter” roots to provide a seamless, user-friendly experience for the wider public.

The event serves as the culmination of the six-week “Pethau Bychain” (Little Things) campaign, which has seen thousands engage with a new vision for a healthier, more accessible social web. The gathering will offer a first look at the new Tŵt app before it officially opens to the public on Dydd Gŵyl Dewi.

Jaz-Michael King, Tŵt Cymru’s founder and Director said: “We are thrilled to announce the launch of our mobile app as the next step in our journey.

“This launch comes at a period of unprecedented volatility for mainstream social media. With platforms like X (formerly Twitter) facing ongoing instability, uncertainty surrounding the new ownership of TikTok, and the increasing commercialisation of user data, the need for a stable, community-owned alternative has never been more urgent.

“Tŵt offers a digital lifeboat for Wales and the Welsh, at home and abroad—a space that cannot be bought, sold, or broken by the whims of a single billionaire.”

Central to the launch is a strategic partnership with the Newsmast Foundation, a leader in the Social Web movement, who have developed the infrastructure behind the app as part of their “Apps for Change”. Together, Toot Wales and Newsmast are championing the importance of self-governed digital spaces to include local, independent news media. In an era where legacy platforms often suppress or de-prioritise local reporting and community, this partnership provides a dedicated, ethical environment for Welsh journalists and community-leaders to reach their audience without the interference of extractive algorithms.

Michael Foster, Co-Founder of the Newsmast Foundation and ex-director of Reuters New Media said: “Journalism needs a home that isn’t owned by a billionaire or governed by an opaque algorithm. This is about more than just social media; it’s about creating the self-governed infrastructure necessary for communities, supported by independent news, to survive and thrive. We’re proud to be working with Tŵt to showcase our technology and help Welsh people take another step towards digital sovereignty.”

The movement has gained significant traction among those advocating for a more resilient Welsh digital landscape.

Dr David Clubb, Chair of the National Infrastructure Commission for Wales, notes that community-owned digital spaces like Tŵt are essential for a sovereign, connected, and sustainable Wales. He said: “The adoption of communication tools by the public sector in Wales has seen us become dependent on American-owned global media giants, where surveillance has become baked into our ability to receive public information. This is the antithesis of future generations’ thinking.

“Tŵt offers a completely different direction of radical open-ness and community that is both exhilarating, and beautifully aligned with Wales’ future generations obligations.”

Jaz-Michael King added: “This isn’t just about launching an app; it’s about gathering the people who will call this space home.

“We will convene in the heart of our national capital to celebrate culture, community, and digital sovereignty – proving that Wales can lead the way in creating social spaces that prioritise people over profit.”

Tŵt is a Welsh-focused node on the Social Web, also known as the “Fediverse”, an interconnected global network that allows users to communicate across different platforms and services.

By launching on St David’s Day, the project aims to integrate itself as a modern addition to Welsh life, designed to integrate seamlessly with the global Social Web and the fifty million people connecting over Mastodon, Bluesky, WordPress, Ghost, Pixelfed, Peertube and more.

For more information about Tŵt Cymru | Toot Wales visit croeso.toot.wales , and to find out more about Newsmast Foundation visit www.newsmastfoundation.org