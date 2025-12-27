Welsh Somalilanders celebrate Israel’s official recognition of their country

Martin Shipton

Members of Wales’ 15,000-strong Somaliland community are celebrating after the breakaway country received formal recognition of its independence from Israel – the first nation in the world to do so.

The former British protectorate joined a federation with the former Italian colony of Somalia in 1960, but reverted to a stand-alone country more than 30 years ago after fighting a brutal civil war with the Somali dictator Siad Barre.

Yet despite impressing many observers by its commitment to the establishment of democratic structures, and a succession of peaceful transitions of power following elections, Somaliland has failed to gain international recognition.

Meanwhile Somalia – which does have such recognition – is a failed state largely run by a jihadist group known as Al-Shabaab.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Gidon Sa’ar posted a message on X on December 26 stating: “I was glad to speak just now with the President of Somaliland Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, on this important day for both countries.

“Over the past year, based on an extensive and ongoing dialogue, relations between Israel and Somaliland have taken shape. Following the decision of @IsraeliPM Benjamin Netanyahu and the President of Somaliland Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, today we signed an agreement on mutual recognition and the establishment of full diplomatic relations, which will include the appointment of ambassadors and the opening of embassies.

“We will work together to promote the relations between our countries and nations, regional stability and economic prosperity. I have instructed my ministry to act immediately to institutionalize ties between the two countries across a wide range of fields.”

Israeli analysts have said recognition of the breakaway state could be in Israel’s strategic interest, given Somaliland’s proximity to Yemen, where Israel has conducted extensive airstrikes against the Houthi rebels over the past two years.

Lifeline

Professor Eid Ali Ahmed, a former deputy chief executive of the Welsh Refugee Council who lives in Cardiff and is an adviser to the Somaliland government, said: “This recognition is a lifeline for the people of Somaliland, with many opportunities.

“At present there are business links with Israel, but we can expect more, particularly in the development of agriculture and fisheries in Somaliland which could be exported to the Arabian Gulf.

“We believe more countries will now officially recognise Somaliland, particularly the USA, the UK and the United Arab Emirates.”

Asked how Somalilanders felt about getting support from Israel at a time when Israeli forces have killed so many fellow Muslims in Palestine, Prof Ahmed said: “Like other Muslims in different countries, Somalilanders are against Israel killing Palestinians and have sent money for relief. By this recognition Somaliland could help peace between Israel and the Palestinians.”

Cardiff docks

People from Somaliland first settled in Wales in 1870, working in Cardiff docks. Earlier this year Westminster’s All Party Parliamentary Group on Somaliland published a report calling on the UK to formally recognise the territory as an independent state.

The report said: “2025 marks 34 years since Somaliland reestablished its independence from Somalia, which is longer than it was united with Somalia for. Much has changed since 1991.

“Somaliland has risen from the ashes of civil war and genocide, transforming itself into one of the most stable and democratic nations in Africa. Meanwhile, the Horn Of Africa has become more important than ever, and Britain’s rivals are gaining influence across the African continent.

“Britain must adapt to this changing world and reposition itself by recognising Somaliland. The arguments for recognising Somaliland originate from many different schools of thought ranging from the pragmatic acknowledgment of the region’s strategic importance to a more idealistic belief in the defence of democracy.

“In other words, the case for recognising Somaliland makes sense whichever way you look at it – economically, strategically, or morally. Moreover, in an age where the electorate is becoming increasingly critical of foreign spending and diplomacy is becoming more overtly transactional, recognising Somaliland is a policy that would provide a good return on investment.

“Indeed, it is no coincidence that the Trump administration, with its ruthless cuts to government expenditure at home and abroad, is still considering greater engagement with Somaliland.”