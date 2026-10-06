Welsh speakers invited to share their stories for Shwmae Su’mae Day

Welsh speakers from across the country are being encouraged to share their stories as part of this year’s Shwmae Su’mae Day celebrations on 15 October.

Shwmae Su’mae Day from Mentrau Iaith Cymru is an annual event, first held in 2013, to promote the idea of starting every conversation in Welsh with the aim of showing that the Welsh language belongs to everyone, leading to greater use of Welsh throughout the year.

As part of this year’s celebrations, Mentrau Iaith are celebrating the diverse range of people who use the Welsh language through their “Pwy Sy’n Dweud Shwmae?” (Who is saying Shwmae?) campaign.

The campaign intends to encourage people of all ages, backgrounds, and communities to share a video of themselves, or someone in their community, showing who they are, where they come from, what they do, or how the Welsh language is part of their lives.

Myfanwy Jones, Director of Mentrau Iaith Cymru, said: “Shwmae Su’mae Day is an opportunity to increase the use of Welsh.

“We want to show that the Welsh language is used by people from all kinds of backgrounds, ages, and communities across Wales.

“This year, we want to place the people who use Welsh at the heart of the campaign and celebrate the unique stories everyone has to tell.”

Summarising the campaign’s concept, Lucy Hope, Marketing and Communications Manager for Mentrau Iaith Cymru, said: “Who are you? Where are you from? What’s your story? We want to see people from all over Wales saying ‘Shwmae’ in their own way.

“It could be a farmer in rural Ceredigion, a school pupil, a musician, an athlete, a business owner, or anyone else who uses Welsh.

“Show us who you are as you say ‘Shwmae’, and we encourage you to nominate someone else to say ‘Shwmae’ next at the end of your video to encourage others to take part.”

Organisers encouraged those taking part to use the hashtag #shwmae26 and tag the Diwrnod Shwmae Su’mae and Mentrau Iaith Cymru accounts when sharing their videos on social media.

Anyone wishing to participate can adapt the campaign and celebrate the day in their own way, with resources available from Mentrau Iaith Cymru including stickers, a selfie frame and ‘Shwmae’ speech bubbles, as well as activities and ideas for schools, organisations, and community groups.

More information and downloadable resources are available on the Shwmae Su’mae website at shwmae.cymru, while further advice is available from local Mentrau Iaith or by emailing [email protected].

Mentrau Iaith Cymru is a network of 22 language initiatives across Wales that create opportunities for people to use Welsh in their daily lives and local communities.

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