Welsh speakers wanted as heritage railway recruits Santa’s little helpers

Nation.Cymru Staff

A heritage railway is appealing for volunteers, particularly Welsh speakers, to help bring its popular Christmas train services to life as it prepares to welcome thousands of visitors over the festive season.

Llangollen and Corwen Railway is calling on potential volunteers from across north Wales and beyond as it prepares to launch its popular Santa Specials, starting on Saturday 28 November 2026. The Railway is particularly looking for people to help as Santa’s elves, at its mulled wine station, as gate greeters and as raffle stewards. There is also a special appeal for Welsh-speaking volunteers, particularly to support the popular Sion Corn trains and help deliver a Welsh-language Christmas experience for families. No previous railway experience is required, and lunch will be provided for volunteers during their shifts.

Last Christmas, volunteers found themselves appearing on BBC Breakfast and ITV Wales, while others have discovered lifelong friendships, developed new skills and gone on to take up roles across the Railway. The railway highlighted that several volunteers, including steam locomotive drivers, first became involved by helping on Santa Specials.

Sophie Hallam, Volunteer Co-ordinator at Llangollen and Corwen Railway, said: “Volunteering on our Santa Specials is so much more than simply helping out for a few hours. It’s an amazing experience, and you genuinely never know where it might lead! “Last year, some of our volunteers ended up appearing on BBC Breakfast and ITV Wales. Imagine signing up to help spread a little Christmas cheer and finding yourself on national television!

“We’ve also got volunteers, including some of our steam locomotive drivers, who first came to the Railway to help on Santa Specials. They enjoyed the experience so much that they stayed, learned new skills and became part of our Railway family.

“And perhaps the most special thing of all is the friendships. Some truly lifelong friendships have started through volunteering here. People who arrived not knowing anybody have gone on to become the closest of friends, all because they decided to give something new a try.

“That’s what makes volunteering at Llangollen and Corwen Railway so wonderful. You might come along to help as an elf for a day and discover a whole new world of opportunities!” Santa Specials

The Railway‘s Santa Specials, which see its historic trains and stations filled with Christmas decorations and seasonal entertainment, are among its most popular events of the year.

The Railway has stressed that supporting these services is an opportunity to become part of a welcoming community and enjoy new experiences like working alongside historic steam locomotives and meeting families from across the country.

Sophie continued: “You don’t need to know anything about railways, and you certainly don’t need to have volunteered before. We’ll make sure you feel welcome, provide guidance and support, and we’ll even provide your lunch!

“All we ask is that you bring a friendly smile, a willingness to help and a little Christmas spirit. “We’ve got some amazing surprises planned along the way, and I really think this is going to be a Christmas to remember.

“One of the loveliest things about our Railway is that everybody has a story. Some people join because they love steam trains, others because they want to meet new people or give something back to their community. Some simply fancy doing something a little different at Christmas.

“Whatever brings you here, you become part of something special. You might make a lifelong friend, discover a new passion, learn a skill you never imagined learning or even find yourself on television!

“We still have quite a few gaps in our Christmas volunteer rosters, so please do consider joining us. Even if you can only spare one or two shifts, it would make an enormous difference.

“Come and help us make Christmas magical for thousands of families. We promise you a warm welcome, a fantastic team to work with and an experience you’ll remember long after the decorations have been packed away.”