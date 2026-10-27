Welsh speakers ‘were targeted for a genocide with Covid vaccine’ claims conspiracy theorist

Martin Shipton

A conspiracy theorist and lay preacher who was a founding member of the right-wing Welsh nationalist party Gwlad has suggested that Welsh speakers need to wake up and realise they were targeted for genocide through Covid vaccination.

Aled Gwyn Job has been criticised for posting a message on X stating: “It’s time for the Welsh-speaking Welsh to wake up to what was done to us during the Covid era. Far too much burying heads in the sand about this, even today in 2026 after all that’s come to the surface now.

“Welsh-speaking Welsh need to know about this historic court case against Bill Gates [the co-founder of Microsoft] and Albery Bouria, [CEO of the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer] for the great damage done by the shots.”

Mr Job then reposted a speech by Peter Stassen, a Dutch lawyer who is representing claimants in a civil case against Gates, Bourla and others. Stassen states: “We are speaking of genocide. The Covid-19 injections are bioweapons with the intention of population reduction.”

Gates is frequently targeted by misinformation from anti-vaccine activists due to his vocal support for pandemic preparedness and the development of Covid-19 vaccines. The claims stem from a case filed at a civil court in the Dutch city of Leeuwarden by seven Dutch citizens against 17 defendants, including Gates, former prime minister Mark Rutte and the Dutch government.

The plaintiffs, whom local media describe as “a group of Corona skeptics”, accuse Gates and the government of misleading them about the safety of Covid-19 vaccines and say they suffered physical and mental injuries after receiving a shot.

Mr Job also frequently posts social media messages supportive of Donald Trump and Elon Musk. This week, he published on his X account a picture of medieval Welsh hero Owain Glyndŵr with Donald Trump, stating: “Someone sent me this epic image today of Owain Glyndwr and DJT together as Q+, representing the spirit of ‘We The People’ kept alive throughout the centuries.

“So, a clear signal to promote my new book set during the time of Glyndwr’s revolt against the Crown of England. Owain started it. DJT finishes it…. One mission across time.”

Mr Job is also a self-proclaimed adherent of the QAnon conspiracy theory, whose core belief is that a cabal of Satanic, cannibalistic child molesters in league with the deep state is operating a global child sex-trafficking ring and that Donald Trump is secretly leading the fight against them. QAnon has been described as a cult.

During Trump’s first presidency, QAnon followers believed the administration would conduct arrests and executions of thousands of members of the cabal on a day known as “the Storm” or “the Event”. QAnon conspiracy believers have named Democratic politicians, Hollywood actors, high-ranking government officials, business tycoons and medical experts as members of the cabal of paedophiles.

QAnon has also been described as antisemitic or rooted in antisemitic tropes due to its fixation on Jewish financier George Soros and conspiracy theories about the Rothschild family, a frequent target of antisemites.

‘Crackpot ideas’

Plaid Cymru Gwynedd councillor Cai Larsen has been reading Mr Job’s social media posts for some time.

He said: “He’s entitled to his crackpot ideas, but it does concern me that he is a lay preacher, speaking in chapels on a Sunday.

“He subscribes to a lot of conspiracy theories, but his favourite is QAnon, one of the themes of which is strongly antisemitic, about Jews ruling the world and so on.

“He doesn’t separate the batshit crazy stuff from posts about his family and ordinary life – it’s all lumped together, and reads quite strangely.”

When Gwlad was launched in 2018, Mr Job wrote a book called Gwlad! Gwlad? An Invitation to the Party, which inadvertently revealed that the new group was riddled with sexist attitudes.

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