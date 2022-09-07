Welsh speaking rural west of Wales most supportive of renewable energy in the UK, poll suggests

A poll has suggested that the Welsh-speaking rural west of Wales is the area that is most supportive of renewable energy in the UK.

An MRP poll by Survation found that of the five UK constituencies that most wanted to see the next leader of the Conservative Party invest in renewable energy, three were in the Welsh-speaking north and mid-west of Wales – Arfon, Dwynfor-Meirionnydd and Ceredigion.

Carmarthen East and Dinefwr and Ynys Mon also came in 15th and 21st out of all 650 constituencies.

In Dwyfor Meirionnydd, 88% supported more renewables, while 87% did so in Arfon and Ceredigion. In Carmarthen East and Dinefwr the number was 83% and on Ynys Mon 82%.

Support was lower in the Conservative constituencies of Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire (77%) and Preseli Pembrokeshire (76%).

The Vale of Clwyd was the constituency in Wales least supportive of more renewable energy in Wales, coming in at 570th in the UK, followed by Cynon Valley.

Across the UK voters in Brighton Pavillion, which has a Green MP, were most supportive of renewable energy of all at 93%, while voters in Hartlepool were least supportive.

But even in Hartlepool, a majority of 55% wanted more investment in renewables.

‘Public support’

Overall, the polling – commissioned by RenewableUK – showed that there is overwhelming public support for building new wind and solar farms to tackle the cost of energy crisis, and that the Conservatives risk losing voters if they fail to support renewables.

Critically for the incoming Government, 68% of the public polled want the new Conservative party leader to increase or maintain investment in renewables, compared to just 14% who want to see investment reduced.

40% of people said they would be less favourable to the Conservative party if the new leader weakens climate change policies, compared to only 16% who would be more favourable.

RenewableUK’s Chief Executive Dan McGrail said: “These findings are wake-up call to every politician, including the new Prime Minister, that the overwhelming majority of people want to see new investment in renewables and are happy to see new wind and solar farms built in their local area to drive energy bills down.

“At a time when we need to shift from expensive gas to low-cost renewables as rapidly as possible, most people agree that if local communities support having a wind farm nearby, the Government shouldn’t stand in their way”.

“We’re keen to work with the new Prime Minister to slash energy bills by building more renewable energy projects faster, which means bringing in a planning system which reflects the widespread public support for these technologies, and setting ambitious targets for clean energy in each of their annual power auctions over the course of this decade.

“That will also help us to maximise jobs and attract billions in private investment”.

