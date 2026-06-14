Welsh sports presenter thanks lecturer for inspiring him to reconnect with the language.

Nation Cymru staff

Lloyd Lewis is a familiar face as a sports commentator, presenter on S4C and a rapper, but he recently said that he fears he wouldn’t still be speaking the language without the modules that were available through the medium of Welsh at university.

Lloyd went to Welsh medium primary and secondary schools in the Cwmbrân area, but lost touch with the language after leaving school until he was offered modules through the medium of Welsh at university, thanks to Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol.

He said: “I was always a very proud Welshman and loved rugby, drama, music and the eisteddfodau, all through the medium of Welsh at school. I then went on to Cardiff University to study Journalism, Media and English Literature, and although I hadn’t spoken Welsh since leaving school, he decided to do some modules through the medium of Welsh.

“I had quite a shock being among students who spoke Welsh every day, as I hadn’t spoken Welsh for a while. But that’s what inspired me to reconnect with the language and appreciate how special it is.

“I’m so lucky and grateful that I did those modules in Welsh, because without doing that, I wouldn’t have had all the opportunities I’ve had until now, or a career that I love.”

One of the lecturers who taught Lloyd at university was Siân Lloyd, who’s a senior lecturer at the School of Journalism, Media and Culture at Cardiff University.

Siân said, “As a lecturer, it was a pleasure to see Lloyd grow in confidence over time. He needed a bit of persuasion at the start, but his success today is clear evidence of the value of studying through the medium of Welsh.

“His journey shows how valuable Welsh-medium opportunities at university are, and I’m extremely proud of him and all our other graduates who have gone on into the world of work with relevant and valuable skills and confidence.”

Lloyd is now a rugby commentator, television presenter and creates music with his friend, Dom.

He added, “I’ve had so many opportunities thanks to my Welsh education. I started out doing children’s television, and then because I play rugby, I got opportunities to present sports programmes. And now that’s what I do full time and I love it.

“I’ve also always loved music, and when I was at university, Dom sent me a message asking if I wanted to work with him. The first song we released was ‘Pwy sy’n galw’, and after that, things went from strength to strength. I think it’s important to have representation from our background in the Welsh rock scene – I didn’t see much of it when I was younger.

“I’m so grateful to the Coleg Cymraeg. The Welsh modules inspired me and motivated me to continue with the language. I wouldn’t change anything about my career so far and I’m very proud to use the language every day.”

Lloyd will present this year’s Coleg Cymraeg Awards Night, an event that celebrates students, apprentices and educators who have made a significant contribution to Welsh-medium and bilingual education.

Dr Ioan Matthew, Chief Executive of the Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol said: “The Awards Evening is an annual event for us, and one of the highlights of the year that recognises the excellent work taking place in higher education, further education, apprenticeships and schools across Wales.”

“We are also delighted that Lloyd has agreed to host the evening – It felt like a natural choice, as someone who has benefited greatly from Welsh-medium education. Lloyd is a good example of how choosing to continue studying through the medium of Welsh after leaving school can shape a young person’s career.”

The Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol Awards Evening will be held on 17 June 2026 at Cabaret, Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff, and there will also be a special focus on the Coleg’s 15th anniversary.

As part of the celebrations, between 1-15 June, a campaign is being held on social media using the hashtag #DiolchCCC , to thank learners and educators across Wales for studying, training, and teaching through the medium of Welsh and bilingually.

The Coleg is calling on everyone to take part in the campaign by sharing their stories and experiences using the hashtag #DIOLCHCCC. The aim of the campaign is to highlight the impact of Welsh-medium and bilingual tertiary education on individuals, communities, and workplaces across Wales.

For more information about the campaign and to take part, visit the @colegcymraeg social media accounts on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and LinkedIn.