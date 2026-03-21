Welsh spring fair to return for 2026

A Welsh spring fair is set to return for 2026, offering a range of entertainment and activities for visitors to enjoy.

The Bargoed Spring Fair is set to take place on Saturday 21st March 2026 in Bargoed town centre.

Organised by Caerphilly County Borough Council, the event will see over 50 food, drink, craft & information stalls throughout the town centre.

Street theatre entertainers, including Easter Bunny mascots and a 7-foot swan pedalo, will be roaming the high street, offering great photo opportunities for families.

A mini zoo, petting farm and birds of prey display will also be in attendance as well as other entertainment and activities including funfair rides, crazy golf and face painting.

A variety of stalls populated with local businesses will offer a selection of goods, from hot food and drink to gift ideas and more.

Crafty Legs Events will be back with their Craft Fair & Market on Lowry Plaza and visitors can look out for any special offers from Bargoed town centre businesses.

The Bargoed Easter Trail will begin on the day of the event, running through to Saturday 11th April. Participants can earn a free chocolate treat and the chance to win an Easter Egg.

The trail is free to take part in and is organised by Caerphilly County Borough Council with Easter Egg prizes funded by Bargoed Town Council. Activity forms and maps can be collected from Bargoed Library.

Bargoed Library will be hosting games and activities and a dinosaur story time on the day, and will be available for amenities including free Wi-Fi, water refills, baby changing, disabled access between Hanbury Road car park and the high street, as well as neurodivergent quiet spaces for those needing a break.

Bargoed Spring Fair is a Caerphilly County Borough Council event, financially supported by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Bargoed Town Council.

More information about the event, including parking and travel information, entertainment programme and list of stalls in attendance, can be found on the Visit Caerphilly website.

For regular updates on CCBC’s town centre events, follow Visit Caerphilly on Facebook, Instagram and X/Twitter.