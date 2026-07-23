Welsh stars join 800 supporters for Velindre’s first fun run

Nation.Cymru staff

Velindre Cancer Charity’s first ever fun run has taken place in Cardiff, with more than 800 raising over £75,000 for patients, families and staff at Velindre Cancer Service.

‘Show Cancer The V’ was created to fill a gap in the charity running calendar. While Velindre’s established events, from Castle 2 Castle to Jiffy’s Cancer 50 Challenge, are aimed at experienced runners and cyclists, this one offered three wheelchair- and pram-friendly routes of 1.5km, 5km and 10km, alongside a quiet run for anyone who needed a slower pace and calmer environment.

Headline sponsor Veezu, the UK’s largest homegrown private hire technology business, was founded in Wales in 2013 and remains headquartered in Cardiff. .

Every pound raised will go directly to Velindre Cancer Service, which cares for a population of 1.7 million across south-east Wales. Donations fund specialist equipment, children’s resources for families facing a diagnosis, complementary therapies, a team of clinical psychologists and counsellors who see up to 400 patients a year, and the 40+ clinical trials running at Velindre today.

Participants were joined by Welsh rugby legend and Velindre Charity President Jonathan “Jiffy” Davies OBE, who walked the 5km route.

Also on the course were comedian and Velindre Patron Rhod Gilbert, who received treatment at Velindre following his own cancer diagnosis, and former Wales and British & Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton, also a Patron of the charity, alongside patients, staff and families connected to the service.

The event village included live music zones, food and drink vendors, photo points, and a Wellbeing Tent provided by Gold partner Phillips Wellbeing. Silver and Bronze sponsors Cardo, PMG, Dragon Group and Brecon Carreg also supported the day.

Great deal

Nathan Bowles, CEO of Veezu, said: “Wales is where Veezu began and where we remain headquartered today, so standing alongside Velindre Cancer Charity means a great deal to us.

“Cancer affects so many lives, and ‘Show Cancer The V’ brought together more than 800 people of all ages and abilities in Bute Park, raising over £75,000 for cancer patients and their families across Wales.

“40 of our Veezu colleagues took part alongside hundreds of others, raising much-needed funds to support Velindre’s incredible care.

“We are proud to have played a part in the event’s first year and look forward to continuing our support for Velindre’s vital work.”

Kylie McKee, Head of Fundraising and Relationships at Velindre Cancer Charity, said: “We are absolutely thrilled by the success of this year’s ‘Show Cancer The V’.

To see so many runners come together in support of Velindre and raise such an incredible amount of money is truly inspiring. Every step taken today represents hope for patients and families affected by cancer, and the funds raised will make a real difference by helping us continue to provide exceptional care, treatment and support when it is needed most.

Events like this simply wouldn’t be possible without the incredible generosity and commitment of our event sponsors, volunteers, runners and supporters, and we extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who played a part in making the day such a success.

The impact of today will be felt far beyond the event itself, and together we have shown the power of a community united against cancer. We hope ‘Show Cancer The V’ continues to grow year after year, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back again next year.”

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