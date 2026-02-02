Welsh stars land on S4C for new Italian lifestyle series

A TV chef and radio DJ are heading to Italy to explore the country’s food, fashion, and architecture for a new S4C series.

Colleen Ramsey and Owain Wyn Evans will show off their Italian adventure, visiting elegant piazzas, ancient buildings, and bustling markets while enjoying plenty of pasta.

Their new series, Ciao! Colleen ag Owain, will premiere on S4C on 2 February, with all episodes available to binge on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.

For Colleen, it’s a return to a place that was once home. For Owain, it’s a chance to experience Italy through fresh eyes with a friend who knows the country well.

“Colleen lived here with her family when Aaron was playing football for Juventus,” Owain explains. “So seeing the place through her eyes and from her perspective is something really special.”

Colleen has learned both Welsh and Italian and slips easily into conversations with locals. Ordering coffee, chatting in markets, and soaking up the rhythm of everyday Italian life comes naturally to her.

“I was having two lessons every week,” Colleen says of learning the language. “Italian is an easy language to fall in love with.”

The series marks Owain’s first time presenting on S4C since he began his media career on children’s news series Ffeil.

“Our trip is going to be an opportunity to learn,” Owain says. “Not just about Italy, but about each other as well.”

Lucca

The first episode takes viewers to Lucca. Encircled by its historic walls and rich with music, food and craftsmanship, Lucca leaves a lasting impression.

“The appeal of Lucca is obvious – it plays on all your senses,” Colleen says, as the pair wander through its streets.

Owain, meanwhile, is in his element when it comes to design and history. “Architecture is what really blows my mind,” he admits. “And to be fair to the Romans, they knew how to build.”

That passion comes to life during a visit to Atelier Ricci, where they’re welcomed by Patrizia Ricci into a 16th-century palace.

Food, unsurprisingly, is never far from the conversation. Colleen is unapologetic about her priorities. “I hate shopping,” she laughs, “but when it’s about food, that’s fine.”

A visit to a wine cellar sees them sampling Barolo – Colleen’s favourite – with bottles ranging from £97 to a jaw-dropping £20,000.

“Coming to Italy with Colleen, someone who has lived here and someone who obviously enjoys cooking and food, is such an eye-opener for me,” Owain reflects. “You see another side of these cities and see how people live, and a huge part of that is buying and preparing food.”

Bologna

The adventure moves on to Bologna in the second episode, widely regarded as Italy’s food capital. From the best views of the old city atop its famous towers to the bustling Piazza Maggiore, Bologna offers a feast for the eyes as well as the stomach.

While there, the pair gather ingredients for an authentic Italian meal before taking part in a cooking class, learning the art of making pasta by hand.

Stories from their past surface along the way. Owain once played drums for Bonnie Tyler. Colleen recalls “kind of” meeting George Michael – standing next to him and Kate Moss – and turning down an invitation from Elton John out of concern that her children might break something in his house.

Ciao! Colleen ag Owain’s first episode will air on S4C on 2 February, with all episodes available to watch on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.