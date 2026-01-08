Welsh student echoes words of Aneurin Bevan in speech at UK Youth Parliament

Ella Groves

A Welsh student has opened a national debate on young people’s health during the annual sitting of the UK Youth Parliament.

Daniel Edwards from Wrexham delivered a bilingual speech echoing the words of Aneurin Bevan calling for greater investment to support people “from the cradle to the grave”.

An A-Level student from Coleg Cambria’s Yale Sixth Form, he is the elected Member of the UK Youth Parliament for Wrexham and the only representative from north Wales.

Daniel began his two year term in March 2024 and since then has been part of multiple major campaigns including Votes at 16 and Political Literacy. He has also campaigned for improving political education in schools.

The speech addressed issues such as NHS waiting times, substance misuse, mental health awareness, and called for wellbeing professionals in every school to support young people.

He said: “It was incredibly nerve-racking, but an unforgettable moment to stand where so many significant political figures – including Aneurin Bevan – once stood.

“It was a huge privilege. Health is an issue I care deeply about, and serving on that committee made it an honour to speak on the topic.”

He also emphasised the importance of the Youth Parliament in getting young people aware of and involved in politics, saying: “UK Youth Parliament brings young people together to create meaningful change. Our voices deserve to be heard, respected and acted upon.”

Mel Henry, Curriculum Director and Deputy Head of Yale Sixth Form, said: “We are incredibly proud of Daniel. He has shown exceptional maturity, confidence and passion.

“His commitment to representing young people locally and nationally makes him an outstanding ambassador for the college and for north Wales.”

Tricia Jones, coordinator of the Wrexham Senedd yr Ifanc (Wrexham Youth Parliament), added: “Daniel did a brilliant job opening the debate on health in the House of Commons.

“He has shown real dedication to ensuring Wrexham’s young people have a strong and respected voice on a national platform.”

More information can be found about the UK Youth Parliament and Young Wrexham on their website.