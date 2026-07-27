Welsh student overcomes tragedy to graduate with first-class degree and Oxford place

Nation.Cymru staff

A mature student whose education was disrupted by family tragedy has graduated from a Welsh university with First-class honours and earned a place at the University of Oxford.

As a teenager, Jonathan Phillips, 28, from Gowerton, appeared destined for a top university. However, during his second year of college, his father became seriously ill.

His father passed away during the week Jonathan’s A-Level examinations began, causing him to miss several exams at a pivotal moment in his education.

Determined to improve his grades, Jonathan repeated the year while also working and helping to support his younger sister, Joanne, who was preparing for her GCSEs at the time.

Balancing work, family responsibilities and study proved challenging, and the university path he had once envisioned for himself became increasingly difficult to pursue.

Reflecting on that period, Jonathan said: “Having someone depending on me was a strong motivator to keep moving forward. Knowing my younger sister relied on me gave me a sense of responsibility and purpose during a tough period.”

Six years later, Jonathan enrolled on Swansea University’s BSc Mathematics and Computer Science programme as a mature student.

“Having been independent for so long, and returning to education after several years away, I came to Swansea University with a clear purpose and a high degree of motivation,” he said.

“I wanted to make up for what had not materialised years earlier.”

It was during his first year at Swansea that Jonathan began to realise he was still capable of achieving the results he had once worked towards.

“Receiving exam results that genuinely reflected the effort I had put in was incredibly gratifying and reassured me that returning to study had been the right decision.”

Supported by staff across the University, including his lecturer and former academic tutor, Professor Dmitri Finkelshtein, Jonathan flourished during his studies.

Exceptional student

Professor Finkelshtein, from Swansea University’s School of Mathematics and Computer Science, said: “Jonathan is one of the most talented students I have taught — intellectually curious, with genuinely wide-ranging interests both within mathematics and beyond.

“What stood out to me was the maturity and depth he brought to his questions and his thinking, always approaching problems from unexpected perspectives. A first-class degree is exactly what I’d expect of him, and Oxford is gaining an exceptional student.”

Jonathan’s achievements at Swansea gave him the confidence to apply to the University of Oxford, where he will begin an MSc in Mathematical and Computational Finance this autumn.

“When I arrived at Swansea University, I wondered whether that original dream of studying at Oxford might still be achievable,” he said.

“To see it finally come to fruition, even if delayed, is incredibly exciting.”

Jonathan said he often thinks about what this moment would have meant to his father.

“When I was in college, I was on track for Oxbridge, but my A-Level results and family responsibilities made that impossible at the time.

“Completing my degree and preparing to begin the next stage of my studies is something I am incredibly proud of.

“I like to think that my father would be proud of me too, not only for my academic success, but for not giving up. It’s just a shame that he never had the opportunity to see me graduate.”

As he prepares for the future, Jonathan hopes his experience will encourage others whose lives have been disrupted by difficult circumstances.

“Even when life presents significant challenges, those difficulties are often temporary. Circumstances can change, and there is always the possibility of a brighter future.

“By persevering and continuing to do what needs to be done, it is possible to achieve things that once seemed like distant dreams.”

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