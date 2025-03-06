Welsh student transport ‘postcode lottery’ criticised

Stephen Price

The Chief Executive of a Welsh college has called for urgent action to address the “absence of equality” in student transport funding across Wales which is leaving learners and their families bearing the brunt of “unfair” travel costs.

Yana Williams, Chief Executive of Coleg Cambria, expressed her disappointment with the current system, highlighting the stark disparity in support, with some local authorities funding free bus travel for post-16 learners while others provide none.

“It is fundamentally unfair that where a student lives determines their access to education,” said Ms Williams.

“Many of our learners will be forced to choose between essential living and learning materials and paying for bus fares, something other students in Wales don’t have to make a decision on – this is unacceptable.”

Subsidised transport

From September, Coleg Cambria will be forced to implement subsidised rather than free transport for students living more than three miles from its campuses in Wrexham, Deeside, Llysfasi, and Northop.

This “difficult decision” is a direct result of rising costs and budget constraints.

“Coleg Cambria has for many years funded all its students’ transport costs, a burden of over £2.4 million annually,” said Ms Williams.

“This equates to approximately £400 per learner, a cost that diverts crucial funds from essential support services such as in-class assistance, mental health, ALN support, and digital technology.”

Ms Williams also criticised the Welsh Government’s response to the issue, following its discussion in the Senedd.

“Instead of addressing the core issue of equity, the focus shifted to the subsidised costs our learners would incur,” she said.

“This is deeply frustrating when we are fighting to remove barriers to education, particularly those associated with poverty. The Welsh Government’s equality plan is undermined by the current system.”

Rural challenge

While welcoming the recent £1 a journey initiative for 2025/26, Ms Williams emphasised it does not solve the fundamental problem.

“This £1 bus deal is a separate issue and does not address the lack of free transport provision for post-16 learners,” she said.

“Moreover, it will not directly help young people in rural areas with poor and irregular transport links.”

Ms Williams added: “Our rural sites and students face particular challenges. Even with the £1 fare, many learners cannot access public transport to arrive by 9am. It is still £1 a journey more than many other learners across Wales have to pay.

“Coleg Cambria urges the Welsh Government to act decisively and implement a Wales-wide, equitable transport funding policy that prioritises student potential and ensures all learners can pursue their educational aspirations without financial barriers.”

Welsh Gov response

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “Although there is no statutory duty for local authorities to provide free transport to post-16 learners in mainstream further education or training, there are a range of schemes offering discounted and free travel for children and young people on public transport in Wales.

“The availability and affordability of transport can be a barrier to accessing education or training. Our work on increasing participation in further education and the upcoming Learner Travel Summit will provide an opportunity to explore the factors contributing to the difficulties facing colleges and local authorities in the provision of learner travel, and potential opportunities to collaborate, learn from best practice and innovate to improve provision.”

