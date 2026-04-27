Welsh students invited to design official Tour de France stage poster

Students in Wales are being offered a chance to design the official poster for a stage of the 2027 Tour de France as part of a UK-wide competition marking the race’s historic return.

The competition has been launched ahead of the 2027 Grand Départ, which will see both the men’s and women’s races begin in Britain, the first time that both races have begun from the same country outside of France.

One of the men’s stages will run from Welshpool to Cardiff, putting Wales at the centre of the global cycling event.

Art and design students based in areas hosting the six UK stages — including those in Wales — are being invited to submit designs for the official race posters.

The winning entries will be used across promotional material seen by millions worldwide.

The initiative forms part of the JOY social impact programme linked to the Grand Départ, which aims to create lasting benefits for communities through sport, culture and skills development.

Organisers say the competition offers a rare opportunity for emerging creatives to gain international exposure, with the final designs to be unveiled in Paris in October 2026 as part of the official route presentation.

The posters are a long-standing tradition of the Tour, with each edition of the race represented by a unique artwork capturing its identity and host regions.

Tracy Power, speaking on behalf of the JOY programme, said: “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for talented students to showcase their creative skills on a truly global platform and to be part of a historic Grand Départ.

“We want the programme to be front and centre of the event, and we’re excited to see how students from across Wales and the rest of the UK respond.”

Lucy Pittaway, a former graphic designer and teacher, who has been recognised with several awards, including ‘UK’s Most Popular Published Artist’ in 2018, 2019, and 2022 by the Fine Art Trade Guild, said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be part of the judging panel. Cycling has long been a source of inspiration in my work, and art has a unique power to capture the emotion, movement and stories behind these iconic races.

“Supporting emerging talent as they interpret such a historic moment for cycling across England, Scotland and Wales is truly exciting, and I’m honoured to help celebrate creativity at this level.”

Official unveiling

The two winning designers — one for the men’s race and one for the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift — will be invited to Paris for the official unveiling of their work and will also attend one of the British stages as guests.

The 2027 event is expected to draw millions of spectators and will be one of the largest free-to-watch sporting events ever staged in the UK.

For Wales, the stage from Welshpool to Cardiff is seen as a major opportunity to showcase the country to a global audience, as well as boost tourism and participation in cycling.

The poster competition opens on May 4 and closes on June 26, with full details available via the official Grand Départ website.