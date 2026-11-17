Adam Johannes

Students across Wales will join thousands of young people around the world in walking out of classrooms and lecture theatres on Friday 20 November to demand that governments put education ahead of military spending.

Walkouts are expected at more than 200 universities, colleges and schools across the UK as part of the International Youth Strike Against War. Protests are also planned in 13 other countries, including France, Italy, Spain and Germany, under the slogan “Fight for our future, not their wars”.

The National Union of Students (NUS), the University and College Union (UCU) and Unison have also called for action against education cuts on 20 November, urging members to support university protests.

Swansea

At Swansea University, students will walk out at 12.30pm and rally outside Fulton House. Earlier in the day, they plan to stand up in lectures and classrooms to explain why they are joining the strike.

Swansea student Lo Henzen said the breadth of support showed how strongly the issues resonated on campus.

“Unions and organisations, and at least eight student societies are involved in organising this, most of whom aren’t inherently political, which I think speaks to the mood on campus and how these issues affect all aspects of student life,” Henzen said.

They added: “In a country where job prospects are dire and students go into massive debt for little chance of ever getting a decent job, only for the university to turn around and strip the uni of everything it has to fund and support genocide and other wars, is infuriating.”

Henzen questioned the university’s priorities, pointing to the vice-chancellor’s reported £354,000 salary. They said staff earning £24,000 a year faced cuts and cleaners stood to lose up to 40 hours of work a month.

They described the university’s lifts as “prehistoric and never working” and said academic departments were being stripped back as the university increasingly looked to the arms industry for its future.

“Students are looking to France, and all across the world, and are seeing the power we have, that we can fight for a better future and that we have nothing else to lose,” Henzen said.

Cardiff

Students at Cardiff University and the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama will walk out at 11am and demonstrate on Park Place.

Thanasi Hassoulas, president of Cardiff UCU, said the union stood “in complete solidarity” with students taking action.

He said UK higher education was at “a critical breaking point”, blaming years of commercialisation for saddling a generation with debt as tuition fees and living costs rose and wages stagnated. Cuts to courses, the humanities and university staff were “an attack on the future of the next generation”, he said.

“As university staff, we must stand beside our students and give them our full backing, because their fight is our fight, and our fight is theirs. Enough is enough.”

A Cardiff Stop the War Coalition student organiser said “schools and universities should be places where we learn to question authority, challenge injustice and imagine a more humane world”.

She said “military recruitment, arms-funded research and partnerships with institutions complicit in war and genocide were bringing militarism into places of learning.”

“Education should serve life, not war,” she added, calling for public investment in schools, healthcare, housing and climate justice.

Teachers’ unions

The National Education Union (NEU) has joined teachers’ unions in France, Italy, Spain, Portugal and Belgium in issuing a joint statement backing the protests. They are calling on governments to invest in schools and universities instead of increasing military spending.

Joao Felix, a trade union officer with Cardiff Stop the War Coalition and a member of the NEU, said young people across Europe faced cuts to education, healthcare and public services, alongside a housing crisis, a lack of job opportunities and the threat of conscription.

He said the demand for “welfare, not warfare” should unite teachers, students and their families, calling it a “human and pedagogical demand which should be taken up by all educators and communities”.

“Education is not limited to the confines of the classroom,” he added. “Students and young people across the world have given us a lesson on how to peacefully demand our rights and fight for a future for the people, not profit.”