Mark Mansfield

Welsh researchers are calling for better access to specialist ketamine treatment after patients told them they had been misdiagnosed or simply told to stop taking the drug without being offered specialist help.

A University of South Wales team found that many of the people who took part in its study had started using ketamine in their mid-teens, often with little idea of the harm it could cause. Some were already living with severe pain, bladder damage and mental health problems by the time they reached specialist care.

The study, carried out with Welsh drug and alcohol charity Kaleidoscope, examined a residential detox and rehabilitation programme at Birchwood House on the Wirral. Researchers interviewed people using the service, spoke to healthcare professionals and examined anonymised case records.

Participants described ketamine as cheap and easy to get. Some initially thought it was less harmful than other drugs. Researchers found that occasional use could develop quickly into dependence, with pain and other health problems disrupting everyday life.

Dr Darren Quelch, who led the study, said many of those interviewed had experienced “debilitating pain, bladder damage, and significant impact on their mental wellbeing” before they were able to get specialist support.

Patients praised the specialist knowledge of staff at Birchwood and the support they received from others in treatment. The researchers identified gaps in access to specialist rehabilitation and differences in how patients were referred. They called for national guidance on detox and rehabilitation, better training for health professionals and more prevention work in schools and universities. They also called for more research into managing pain, which the study identified as a factor in relapse.

The findings come as some Welsh services report growing demand. Papers presented to Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board’s strategic development committee this month described a significant increase in ketamine-related work with younger people, although referral numbers remained low.

Checks

In January, the Welsh Government said services in Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan had seen a 53% increase in people coming to them with ketamine-related problems since September 2024. Local services introduced checks to identify bladder problems earlier and developed a programme for pupils in Years 9 and 10 with input from people who had used the drug.

At the time, ministers said work was under way to strengthen links with urology specialists and develop dedicated support for under-18s through child and adolescent mental health services. In north Wales, services had been offering ketamine awareness sessions to secondary schools, while Adferiad was providing training for health professionals.