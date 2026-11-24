Nation.Cymru staff

Sheep grazing in the same field may face different risks of liver fluke infection depending on what they eat and where they graze, according to research from Aberystwyth University.

Three studies found that soil conditions, grass species and the grazing habits of individual lambs could all help explain why some animals are more exposed to the parasite than others.

Liver fluke affects sheep and cattle and is estimated to cost UK agriculture up to £300 million a year. The parasite relies on a small snail, Galba truncatula, to complete part of its life cycle. The snail is commonly found in wet, muddy areas, but the researchers found it in fewer than half of the 146 wet areas they surveyed across 16 Welsh farms.

The study, published in Parasitology, found the snails were less likely to be present in more acidic soils, particularly where the pH was below about 5.5. They were also less common in soils with more organic matter and less clay.

A second study, published in Parasites & Vectors, examined what happens when larvae leave the snail and attach to vegetation before forming cysts that livestock can swallow as they graze. Larvae attached less readily to timothy, cocksfoot and Yorkshire fog than to ryegrass.

Dr Cennydd Jones, a lecturer in grassland science who worked on the project, said the findings opened the way for further research into whether changing the mix of grasses in a pasture could help reduce transmission.

The third study, published in Veterinary Parasitology, analysed plant DNA in dung from lambs grazing the same fields. Infected lambs had more buttercup DNA in their samples, while those without the infection had more DNA from hedgerow plants.

Buttercups

Lead author Serian Evans said buttercups were commonly found in areas that supported the snail host, while hedgerow plants would not normally come into contact with liver fluke cysts. The findings suggest that individual grazing preferences could affect how often lambs encounter the parasite.

Dr Rhys Jones, the project’s principal investigator, said: “Liver fluke risk is often associated with wet conditions, but these studies show that the picture is more complex.”

He said looking at soil, pasture and grazing behaviour together could help explain differences in risk between farms and between animals in the same field. In the longer term, the findings could help farmers identify areas of higher risk and target measures to control the parasite.