Nation.Cymru staff

Researchers will track the mental health of young people across Wales before and after a UK ban on under-16s using some social media platforms to see whether the restrictions improve their wellbeing.

The study, led by Cardiff University and the University of Bristol, is the first to focus on how the ban will affect young people in Wales. Researchers will use surveys, group discussions and interviews to explore how young people experience the restrictions and whether the effects vary between groups. Two panels of young people will help shape the research.

The UK Government expects the restrictions to come into force in spring 2027 and plans to follow a model similar to Australia’s, where the rules cover platforms including Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat. The criteria for which services will be covered in the UK will be set out in regulations.

The project will draw on data from the School Health Research Network, which covers all mainstream secondary schools in Wales. In its 2025 survey of more than 100,000 pupils aged 11 to 16, one in ten reported problems with their social media use and one in three reported high levels of emotional problems.

Professor Stephan Collishaw, who leads the project at Cardiff University and co-directs the Wolfson Centre for Young People’s Mental Health, said there was “limited evidence on whether age-based restrictions improve wellbeing in practice”. He said the findings would help policymakers, schools and families understand how best to support young people.

Dr Kelly Morgan, the network’s director and one of the study’s leads, said having data from across Wales would help researchers assess how young people, families and schools experience the changes as they take effect.

Dylan, 16, who sits on the project’s youth advisory board, said it was important to “have voices that represent us” given how many young people use social media.

The Welsh study is part of a £9.3 million programme funded by Wellcome. Ten research teams will work with more than 300,000 young people across the UK to examine how the ban affects their lives, including their friendships, sleep and mental health.