Welsh taxi driver who hit person with car has been granted a new licence

Dale Spridgeon, Local democracy reporter

A Gwynedd taxi driver who hit a person with his car on a “dark and dangerous corner” was also found to have an expired licence.

Evidence that he was not driving fast or unreasonably was considered by Cyngor Gwynedd, which concluded he was a “fit and proper person” to be granted a new licence.

The matter was discussed behind closed doors at a meeting of Cyngor Gwynedd’s General Licensing Sub-Committee last November, with the minutes approved at its last meeting held today, Monday, March 9, 2026.

It emerged how in November, 2025, Mr A, had received six penalty points and a £390 fine for driving without due care and attention.

In September, 2025, it was also found that the applicant’s taxi licence had expired in July, 2025.

The licensing manager had submitted a written report on the renewal application by Mr A for a hackney/private hire vehicle driving licence.

The Sub-committee was asked to consider if the individual was “suitable” and had initially recommended refusing a licence.

It was described how CCTV videos of the accident had been shown, two being submitted as evidence by the applicant.

A question had been raised about the speed of the car when it hit the member of the public.

Although there was “no evidence of the speed” there was evidence from the person hit saying “the driver was not driving unreasonably”.

The applicant’s representative had elaborated, providing information and background to the offence and to the driver’s personal circumstances.

The driver had pled guilty to the charge and “accepted the seriousness” of the situation noting if he lost his licence he would lose his job.

The applicant had been a taxi driver for over 15 years, had a clean licence and had not received any complaints about his work.

A question over whether a licence expiry reminder letter had been sent to the driver was asked. It was confirmed that it had, but that the applicant had recently moved house.

After considering all the evidence, it was considered the driver was “a fit and proper person to be issued with a hackney/private hire vehicle driver’s licence from Cyngor Gwynedd”.

In coming to the decision, the Sub-committee had considered Cyngor Gwynedd’s Hackney Carriage and Private Hire Vehicle Licensing Policy.

Each application is decided on its own merits where circumstances require the Sub-committee to deviate from any recommendations.

It was concluded that the applicant had received a conviction for the accident in April, 2025.

“A full explanation of the incident was provided by the applicant’s representative, emphasising that the conviction for the offence was among the least serious motor vehicle offences,” it was stated.

“Observations were submitted regarding his excellent driving record as a taxi driver for over 15 years. The Licensing Unit confirmed that no incident or complaint had been referred to the Unit about the applicant during the period.

“The Sub-committee regarded this as evidence of a responsible taxi driver and highlighted his good character.

“It was stated that the accident occurred after dark on a dangerous corner, and that the evidence suggested by witnesses indicated that the applicant was not driving above expected speed limits or driving unreasonably”.

Consideration was also given to the content of letters received which “reinforced the applicant’s good character” and confirmed that there were “no problems with his work as a taxi driver”.

The Sub-committee accepted the candidate’s “honest comments” that he fully understood the seriousness of the situation.

The report noted in context with “…failing to renew his licence in a timely manner, his explanation for not receiving a reminder letter was accepted, possibly because he had moved house”.

The Sub-committee emphasised it was “the individual’s legal responsibility to renew a licence, without having to rely on the receipt of a reminder letter.

“After carefully weighing up all the factors, it was determined that the applicant was a fit and proper person to be issued with a licence”.