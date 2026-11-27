Emily Price

Welsh taxpayers will foot the bill for the Senedd Commission’s legal defence if Reform MS Joe Martin takes Wales’ Parliament to court over his speaking ban.

An article published by The Telegraph on Thursday (November 26), revealed that Reform UK’s next move in the row over Martin being barred from speaking in the Senedd is to seek a judicial review.

The newspaper detailed how Martin believes he can ask a judge to overturn Llywydd Huw Irranca-Davies’ ruling.

His legal bid is being supported by the Free Speech Union (FSU), a British membership organisation founded by Conservative life peer Toby Young.

With the help of the FSU, Martin will argue the decision to silence him contravenes his right to freedom of expression under the European Convention on Human Rights.

Reform UK has repeatedly stated that the UK should leave the European Convention on Human Rights.

The Llywydd’s decision to silence Martin came after he breached the Senedd’s standing orders on acceptable language during Plenary meetings.

The MS for Caerdydd Penarth had asked the Welsh Government for a statement on what he termed “the demographic replacement of white British people taking place in the UK.”

Martin went on to claim that mass immigration and differing birth rates would make white British people a minority by 2063.

The Llywydd ruled that because the wording of the question focused on race and ethnicity, the remarks were “clearly discriminatory” and breached rule 13.9 of the Senedd’s standing orders.

Irranca-Davies said Martin’s speaking ban would only be lifted if he apologised.

However, the Reform MS has refused to agree to this condition, saying he believes the Llywydd “buckled under pressure” from Plaid Cymru when it asked him for a ruling on whether his question breached standing orders.

The Llywydd maintains his position was in line with standing orders and that his ruling was clear.

The FSU argues that Irranca-Davies acted beyond his remit and that Martin should not be “gagged” for raising a subject of “widespread public concern”.

Martin sent the Senedd Commission a “letter before claim” this week, formally notifying the parliament of his intention to take the matter to court.

The Senedd declined to comment on ongoing legal matters.

Whether handled by in-house Senedd lawyers or external barristers, the Senedd Commission’s defence will likely be paid for out of its budget, which is funded by Welsh taxpayers via the Welsh Consolidated Fund.

Martin described the FSU as “heroes” for supporting his legal battle.

He said: “What we’ve seen is an unprecedented attack on free speech, and I’ll be fighting this all the way.

“I simply want to represent my constituents, who deserve their voice to be heard.”

On Friday (November 27), Martin published a further post urging members of the public to donate to the FSU after the organisation launched a crowdfunder to help fund the legal case.

The Reform MS described it as an “unprecedented case” that would require “a hell of a lot of lawyering” and “won’t be cheap”.

General Secretary of the FSU, Lord Young of Acton, said: “We have numerous cases of local politicians reaching out to us because they’ve been placed under investigation or sanctioned by Town Hall Sir Humphries for speaking out on controversial issues.

“But this is the most egregious example to date.

“An elected representative should not be gagged by a public official for raising a subject of widespread public concern.

“The response to someone saying something you profoundly disagree with should be to point out where they’re wrong, not to silence them.

“The silencing of elected politicians by their political opponents must stop.

“Parliament must be a place where the issues affecting the country — however difficult and contentious — can be debated.

“We must win this fight. Please donate to our crowdfunder to help end the silencing of elected representatives.”

The FSU has previously been linked to X owner Elon Musk.

In 2025, X joined forces with the FSU to financially back a discrimination claim brought by former employee Lisa Shalet against an education company.

Shalet claimed she had been forced to resign because of posts on X expressing her “personal beliefs supporting Israel” and concerns about “the spread of radical ideologies and the impact they are having on British Values”.

The dispute was later resolved out of court.