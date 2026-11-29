Nation.Cymru Staff

A Welsh team has secured a sixth-place finish on the world stage in an emerging sport which combines physical competition with augmented reality technology.

In what Esports Wales described as an “outstanding” performance, Team Wales secured a sixth-place finish at the 2026 HADO World Cup in Shanghai, cementing its place among the world’s leading HADO nations.

HADO is an AR sport in which teams compete three-versus-three, launching virtual energy balls and deploying shields while physically moving around the court.

The Welsh squad of Huw, Nathan, Tadpole and Durbs represented their country against some of the world’s best HADO teams at the World Cup, held at Shanghai’s North Bund, on Saturday 21 November.

The 2026 HADO World Cup brought together 23 nations and regions, with Wales drawn in the “challenging” Group D alongside England, Greece, Australia, Italy and the Philippines.

Their subsequent 6th place finish “represents another major step forward for the national team”, Esports Wales said.

Wales made its HADO World Cup debut in Shanghai in 2025, where the team recorded victories against Cyprus and Australia but did not progress to the quarter-finals.

The team returned in 2026 following a sixth-place finish at the European Championships in Antalya, Türkiye, earlier this year.

John Jackson, CEO of Esports Wales, said: “Finishing sixth in the world is a massive achievement for Team Wales.

“Huw, Nathan, Tadpole and Durbs have put an incredible amount of commitment into representing their country. To come to Shanghai, compete against some of the best HADO teams in the world and finish sixth is something they should be immensely proud of.

“We’ve seen the team continue to develop through European and international competition, and this result shows how far Welsh HADO has come.

“Most importantly, the players have represented Wales brilliantly, both on and off the court. Hopefully their achievement will inspire more people across Wales to discover HADO and realise that there are opportunities to represent their country through esports and emerging sports.”

Broadcast

The World Cup also represented an important broadcasting milestone for Welsh esports as, for the first time, a Welsh national esports team competing at an international tournament was broadcast in Welsh on S4C.

The coverage was produced by Whisper Cymru, with the broadcast team helping to bring the action and the story of Team Wales in Shanghai to viewers back home.

John Jackson added: “This wasn’t only a milestone for the players. Having Team Wales competing at a World Cup in Shanghai and being able to watch that journey through Welsh-language coverage was incredibly special.

“A huge thank you must go to S4C and the team at Whisper Cymru for helping make this possible. Capturing these moments makes a massive difference to the players and to Esports Wales, while allowing people back home to share in what the team has achieved.

“We want young people in Wales to grow up seeing that there are opportunities to represent their country in esports and emerging sports, and that those moments can be experienced and celebrated through the Welsh language too.”

The S4C coverage can be watched back on S4C Chwaraeon’s YouTube channel, giving viewers another opportunity to see Team Wales’s World Cup campaign.

Esports Wales hopes the high ranking will provide another foundation for the continued development of HADO in Wales and further opportunities for Welsh players to compete internationally.

To find out more, follow Esports Wales on social media or visit EsportsWales.org.