Welsh teen rebuilding future thanks to key programme

A criminally exploited teenager from north Wales has reintegrated into education and continued his part-time job thanks to crucial support from a key government-backed programme.

The 17-year-old from Flintshire, whose identity is anonymised for safety reasons, believed he was simply helping a close friend by paying off a drug debt, only to find himself manipulated into a cycle of selling the illegal substances.

Recognising the detrimental effects of this new lifestyle, the youngster tried to escape but found his safety at risk after being constantly threatened and harassed at his college and workplace by his dealer.

He bravely sought help from the police before being referred to Action for Children, which has worked closely alongside his employer and tutors to put vital safety plans in place.

The support forms part of the Action for Children programme led by Flintshire County Council’s Youth Justice Services and funded by the 2025/26 round of the UK Government Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

The project is designed to create safer neighbourhoods and help those aged 11-18 live crime-free through family assistance, peer mentoring, group activities, and tailored 1-2-1 guidance.

Having nearly dropped out of his mechanical engineering course, the teen’s life is back on track as he actively prepares for his future – one he hopes will see him land an apprenticeship.

He said: “After being threatened and intimidated, I continued studying maths and English online, but without the support I’ve been given, I wouldn’t have been able to go back to in-person learning.

“Action for Children has helped take me to important meetings with the college and paid for clothing and equipment I needed for my course including my workshop trousers and boots, which has given me the push to keep going.

“In terms of keeping me safe at work, the programme has spoken to my employer so I’m not on the front counter in the evenings and I go on my breaks with colleagues, when possible, which is great.

“Having bought a car recently, I’m also hoping to start driving lessons soon and get my licence, which will open up new opportunities for me in terms of work and apprenticeships.”

The Action for Children young persons practitioner, who cannot be named for safeguarding reasons, played a key role in helping the Flintshire youngster cut all ties with illegal activity.

Speaking of their support, the 17-year-old added: “I’m grateful to the practitioner for attending key meetings with me and for helping me to get back into college.”

Engagement

Action for Children plays a key role in the Action for Children scheme by helping individuals identified by the police re-engage with education, secure employment, and make healthier lifestyle choices.

The young persons practioner said: “Looking back on where he started when he was first referred to now is amazing; he’s like a completely different person.

“It’s been great to build up his life skills through informal conversations around budgeting and keeping him on track with apprenticeship applications as he considers his next steps after college.

“Overall, he’s been so open and willing to engage with us and I’m proud of his progress.

“I’m also thankful that the UKSPF has enabled us to deliver such vital intervention to young people across Flintshire, and I’m hopeful our activity will continue transforming their lives for the better.”

‘Success stories’

Councillor Chris Dolphin, Flintshire County Council cabinet member for environment, regeneration, countryside and tourism, said: “This is a fantastic example of the difference Action for Children has had courtesy of the UKSPF.

“I look forward to hearing more success stories from the scheme and applaud the youngster for his readiness to receive the necessary support.”

Action for Children received £151,208 from Flintshire County Council’s allocation of the UK Government Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) for the year 2025/26.