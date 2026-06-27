Welsh teenagers arrested in Thailand as police probe reason for their trip

Two Welsh teenagers have been arrested in Thailand prompting a police investigation into the “circumstances” behind their trip.

South Wales Police said it has “limited information” on the arrests of the 17-year-olds, who are both from Cardiff, when it announced them on Friday evening.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office is in contact with Thai authorities and police officers are “gathering as much information as possible”.

South Wales Police said: “We are investigating the circumstances which led to the boys travelling to Thailand.

“We understand this is a very concerning time for the families and wider community.”

A FCDO spokesperson said: “We are supporting two British nationals detained in Thailand and are in contact with the local authorities”.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact South Wales Police quoting 2600200125 or on Crimestoppers to remain anonymous.